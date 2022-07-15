

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) said, on a preliminary and unaudited basis, second quarter adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of 827 million euros, prior year. Revenue increased to approximately 8.5 billion euros from 3.2 billion euros, last year. The Group noted that it benefited from a continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo.



On a preliminary and unaudited basis, adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion euros compared to 382 million euros. Net debt is expected to decrease by a similar amount in the second quarter, the company said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de