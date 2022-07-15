Hell Hounds is a static rewards token that aims to resolve inefficiencies in crypto gaming. Recently, the company launched the alternative culture-based cryptocurrency with its first game Cassian's Quest.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Hell Hounds establishes itself as the alternative culture-based cryptocurrency. It is a static rewards token that incorporates the redistribution and LP acquisition mechanics commonly seen in finance tokens and applies them to various applications, specifically games on the platform. Hell Hounds aims to combat the risks of volatility by releasing quality products to stabilize the price of their tokens and provide revenue generation to ensure financial viability and provide intrinsic value to their wallet holders.

Cassian's Quest

The founder of Hell Hounds launched their first game last December 2021 entitled "Cassian's Quest", which is a free-to-play tower defense game intended to showcase their direction and ability to develop fun, skill oriented cryptocurrency games on the Binance Smart Chain. They are building upon their track record and are currently wrapping development on their second game that is slated for a third quarter release this 2022. "Soul Survivors" is an MMOG, F2P, and P2E set in a gameshow-style universe which features various use cases for its NFTs. It has a vibrant aesthetic that builds off existing obstacle course formats and introduces unique abilities, a "fusion" of characters, and unique abilities to enhance competitive play. Hell Hounds offers the following attributes:





Soul Survivors is slated for release 3rd Quarter of 2022

Static Rewards: A static reward payout mechanism, has been chosen to alleviate some of the downward sell pressure caused by early adopters dumping their tokens.

Manual Burns: Fundamental to a gaming token is the ability to keep a constant and reliable valuation for its users. As such, Hell Hounds must burn mechanics subject to some control.

Automatic Liquidity Pool (LP): The automatic LP mechanism bolsters the token's value in two ways. First, it creates a solid price floor by adding a fraction of all sales and purchases to the liquidity pool. Second, it acts as a tax that benefits long-term holders and liquidity providers.

Furthermore, Hell Hounds invite people to try the demo for their upcoming game launch. Although, it is still a work in progress, and the final look will differ upon release due to changes and bug fixes being implemented. Hell Hounds are not only the first crypto startup on BSC to not only have an existing product upon launch but also a Certik audit and CertiK Skynet, adding security and peace of mind to their community.

Hell Hounds employs three simple functions: Reflection + LP acquisition, + Treasury Wallet funding. The transaction is taxed a 6% fee in each trade, which is split in three ways.

2% fee = redistributed to all existing holders

2% fee = added to the treasury wallet

2% fee = Goes to Liquidity pool.

Furthermore, after the grand launch of the second title the fees will be removed as revenue will be generated from ingame sales. Moreover, Hell Hounds generates the Safety Protocols given in the Step-by-step plan to increase safety for their wallet holders.

Step 1: Ensure Contract is audited by CertiK requested on August 3, 2021. Alleviations/corrections done on August 20, 2021

Step 2: Ensure IDO is completed by IDOPRESALES

Step 3: Public Presale on DxSale

Step 4: LP locked on DxLocker for three years. Team Tokens locked and vested 4x over two years

Step 5: Activate CertiK's Skynet to ensure the security of the Contract prior to DxSale presale launch on December 17, 2021





Hellhounds

In addition, Hell Hounds is the first decentralized alternative culture-themed cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. Potential users must visit the following links to stay updated:

Details:

Contact person: John Reid

Official website: https://hellhounds.co

Email: hellhounds@hellhounds.co

Country: USA

