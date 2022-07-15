Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, as a result of the filing of its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and the CEO and CFO certificates, on July 14, 2022, the management cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on May 4, 2022, has been revoked by the BCSC effective July 14, 2022.

CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence (AI)-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators. The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging. The platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in prices depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. The platform is sold through business-to-consumer (B2C) and through business-to-business-to-consumer (B2C2C). To learn more about CoinAnalyst, please visit www.coinanalyst.tech.

