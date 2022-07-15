Debra Johnston - Coldwell Banker Realty: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, Presents Reimagined Tuxedo Park Home

Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty offers a gorgeous property from architect Norman Askins.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty, Atlanta's leading luxury realtor , introduces a quiet new property tucked away in Tuxedo Park. Rebuilt by architect Norman Askins and a team of talented craftsmen, this home blends old and new to create a stunning living space. With every detail of this luxury home being exceptional, it is no surprise multiple offers were received on the first day of showing. 3571 Tuxedo Park Drive is an idyllic home offering captivating luxury upgrades offered for $4,200,000.

First reimagined in 2019, this home took almost a year to bring it to its new level of beauty and grace. Made with a redone stucco exterior and freshly designed tile roof system, the home looks freshly built. The property has been upgraded and outfitted with only the best, from its brand-new iron windows and doors to its motorized blinds and energy-efficient spray foam insulation. The interior was designed by Susan Boseman and the renovations were completed by McGarity-Garcia to create a vibrant and beautiful combination of features. With these exciting upgrades, homeowners can expect lower utilities and a stunning appearance too.

With this property, homeowners will receive all of the upgrades that a modern home should have. Inside, residents will find the latest in Control 4 home automation, offering a touch of luxury that provides the perks that come with a smart home. Pairing this with a new aggregate driveway and the addition of a 2-car garage and guest parking, this Tuxedo Park home offers the ultimate experience for residents and their guests.

Outside, residents will find a brand-new, private walkout pool that is perfect for lounging poolside or enjoying a dip. Presented with a covered pool house that has been fitted with a fireplace, this is the ultimate place to relax, day or night. For entertaining, the space also includes an outdoor grilling station that is located directly next to the kitchen for ease and comfort. In addition to the pool, the property offers a flat side yard and a garden that includes a covered trellis. This opens up to the lower level of the terrace level, offering a comforting space with plenty of fresh air.

Inside, this home provides plenty of natural light and indoor entertaining space. The home's open design creates a smooth and seamless flow from one room to the next, bringing together the living room, kitchen, keeping room, and breakfast room in a fluid and natural way. Even better, each of these rooms opens up to the pool.

The kitchen in this home offers a quartzite island that has been fitted with a motorized tv that retracts into the island itself. Even with the tv, the island offers plenty of storage space. For additional storage, homeowners will enjoy the walk-in pantry. To add to the cooking experience, this kitchen has also been upgraded to include Wolf and Subzero appliances, as well as custom cabinetry that makes the most of the area. Downstairs, residents will find that there is plenty of entertaining space. In this area, residents can enjoy the fully developed media room, as well as a gym and full bath.

For living areas, this property provides an upstairs owners' suite that opens up to its own private sitting room. The room is designed to fill with light, offering a sun-filled private space when needed. Included in this suite is a beautiful wood-paneled office that offers plenty of space to work. On each floor of the home, there are guest bedrooms that offer privacy of their own as well.

3571 Tuxedo Park blends the beauty of a classic design with new upgrades that bring it well into the future. With this home, residents can enjoy additional innovations, including a new water filtration system and a whole house generator for added support. Furnishings are negotiable for this property as well, making it a turn-key optional with plenty to offer!

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is a leader in Atlanta's luxury market, with 18 years of real estate experience. She is a consistent top-performing luxury agent, who sold over $70+ million in real estate in 2021 with 26 transactions and more than $320+ million during her entire career with 173 transactions.

Debra represents the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as a Global Luxury Specialist, elevating her offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing approximately 100,000 independent sales associates in approximately 3,000 offices in 40 countries and territories.

Debra is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's best "Trophy Properties," because of her cutting-edge marketing strategy, discretion with well-known clients such as those in the music and film industry. By partnering with Coldwell Banker, Debra's intention is to increase exposure nationally by representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as a Global Luxury Property Specialist.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her Instagram and YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over eighteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://DebraAJohnston.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 11 offices and 1,200 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

Address: 3050 Peachtree Rd NW, Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30305

