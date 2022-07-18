Antonio Costanzo to Remain with the Company to Focus on M&A and Regulatory Affairs

New CPG-focused President to drive next phase of growth as the European cannabis market opens up

Curaleaf International (the "Company" or "Group"), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Miles Worne as President, effective 11 July 2022. Antonio Costanzo, the Company's former CEO, will remain with the Company in a consultancy capacity, with his role transitioning to focus on M&A and Regulatory Affairs. Mr Worne's appointment as President is part of the Company's long-term strategy to drive growth as the European cannabis market opens up to adult-use, as well to ensure continued expansion in the medical cannabis market. The appointment of a President reflects Curaleaf's commitment to capitalise on the ever-changing landscape and opportunities within the international cannabis marketplace.

Miles Worne has significant experience in building consumer brands and joins Curaleaf International from Glanbia plc, where he was European Managing Director of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the global leader in sports nutrition and weight management. During the past four years at Glanbia, Mr. Worne grew brands such as Slimfast, Body Fit, Optimum Nutrition and Amazing Grass across European markets.

There is meaningful momentum and a growing acceptance for cannabis in Europe, and a recent European wide poll conducted by Hanway Associates, an advisory firm specialising in strategy, research and M&A in the cannabis sector, demonstrated that more than half of Europeans in eight countries support adult-use cannabis legalisation and support the highest levels of regulation. Of particular importance to European consumers was companies' adherence to the highest standard of service and regulation in their approach to legal recreational cannabis in a regulated retail offering. In addition to the growing acceptance amongst consumers for recreational cannabis, several governments in Europe have taken steps towards legalising cannabis. Notably Germany's government has committed to legalising recreational cannabis and as it represents the largest economy in Europe, this presents a significant inflection point for European adult-use. In addition, Spain recently announced it will be creating regulations to allow medical cannabis, and Switzerland has removed medical cannabis access limitations following a rise in demand.

Antonio Costanzo, Former CEO of Curaleaf International, said: "It has been an honour to have co-founded and served as CEO of Curaleaf International since the Company's inception in 2018. In that short time we have built Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, culminating in the acquisition by Curaleaf Holdings in 2021. I look forward to working with Miles and the wider team as we take the Company forward to its next stage of development and growth. The market is evolving considerably with significant opportunities across Europe, and I look forward to applying my significant regulatory and M&A experience to help drive the company forward as the global industry leader."

Miles Worne, President of Curaleaf International, said: "I am delighted to join Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, which already has a market-leading medical cannabis offering. I believe Curaleaf International is ideally positioned to leverage the growing European recreational opportunity and will utilise my significant experience of building strong consumer brands in Europe to help take advantage of the growing momentum in the cannabis industry. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Curaleaf International in this incredibly exciting period for cannabis in Europe."

Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., added, "I would like to welcome Miles Worne as President of Curaleaf International. Miles's expertise in building strong household name global consumer brands will be invaluable as the European cannabis opportunity continues to evolve. We are extremely excited by the growing opportunity for cannabis across Europe and beyond, and are bullishly optimistic for the next few years as cultural and government acceptance grows. I would also like to thank Antonio Costanzo for what he has achieved as CEO of Curaleaf International, in building Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company. Antonio's experience in M&A and regulatory savvy will be invaluable to Curaleaf International as we capitalise on the growing European opportunity."

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction, and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, Curaleaf International's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. EMMAC Life Sciences was acquired by Curaleaf Holdings in April 2021.

For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit: https://curaleafinternational.com/

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 134 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

