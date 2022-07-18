Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build and support services to deliver seamless, integrated and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, is pleased to announce that the company has won the DCS Award for Data Centre Consolidation/Upgrade Project of the Year Award. The DCS Awards recognise and congratulate data centre industry innovation with 30 award categories across four groups.

The Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) team accepting the DCS Award for Data Centre Consolidation/Upgrade Project of the Year.

DPI was honoured with the award and was applauded for updating a 60k square foot data centre facility that had an outdated optical connectivity design. The facility's design resulted in cabling containment constraints which conversely restricted its ability to connect end customers data suites to meet with service level agreements. Through innovative design solutions, DPI reverse engineered the project to effectively navigate old building infrastructure. The DPI team provided a bespoke end-to-end secure containment design enabling protection for the implementation and distribution of a new ODF fibre cabling solution. The project delivered a proactive approach for the customer requiring agility, flexibility and adaptability for this substantial data centre project.

As a direct result of DPI's bespoke solution, the data centre facility is now capable of delivering services within industry standard SLAs. Furthermore, the facility has the ability to scale colocation environments or provide larger suites to suit various client requirements. "Our solution provided our customer with the flexibility and upgradeability required by all their current and future customers, and we are honoured to have been awarded this prestigious acknowledgement. I couldn't be prouder of the hard work and dedication that our containment and connectivity teams provided to this project," said Lee Eiffert, COO at DPI. "We pride ourselves on our first-class customer service, One Call, One Team."

As a result of significant business growth and to better serve its customers, over the past 12 months DPI has embarked on a substantial recruitment drive. Within the DPI connectivity team, new employees include managed service mobile engineers, project managers, apprentices and trainee engineers. Furthermore, DPI remains committed to investing in and nurturing young talent through its professional development programme and CNET's training programmes.

Such is the scale of its project delivery that over the past 12 months, the length of single core fibre cabling installed during its UK and European projects equates to almost 4 million metres, the equivalent of over twice the distance between the FLAP city markets or 435 times the height of Mount Everest!

To learn more about Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), visit https://datalecltd.com

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers excellence in international data centre installations, partnering with clients to make their businesses successful while providing seamless, integrated, unified end-to-end results with a 'One Call, One Team' service. DPI's rigorous project management and supervision ensures projects are implemented to perfection the first time, every time, while mitigating risk and reducing cost for clients. DPI is focused on delivering a proactive and personal service that provides agility, flexibility and adaptability for substantial data suite construction and implementations. For more information visit: https://datalecltd.com.

