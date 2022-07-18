BASTIDE: The Bastide Group enters the respiratory care devices market in Italy

Caissargues, July 18, 2022

The Bastide Group announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Oxystore, a company based near Milan, Italy. Oxystore specializes in home diagnosis and online sales of oxygen therapy and sleep apnea equipment for consumers. It also offers support and follow-up services to patients undergoing therapy at home.

In 2021, the company generated revenues of €4.1 million with an operating margin that was above Group standards. Oxystore is mainly present in Italy as well as in Switzerland and Spain, where it will complement the range of products offered by the Group's subsidiaries already present in these countries.

Oxystore's integration into the Bastide Group will allow it to improve the efficiency of its supply chain and benefit from better purchasing conditions, accelerating its expansion in Europe. With this transaction, the Bastide Group is expanding into Italy, a country with considerable demographic potential, thereby extending its geographical footprint in Europe. By positioning itself in a segment directly financed by patients or by their complementary health insurance, the Group is also pursuing its regulatory risk reduction strategy.

The acquisition will be paid in cash including deferred components and will ensure a long-term presence for Oxystore's founder. Oxystore will be consolidated within the Group's financial statements with effect from July 1, 2022.

NEXT MEETING:

2021-2022 revenue on Wednesday August 31, after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 6 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP)

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mWtylsqZZpnHnptsk8ZsaGZsm5yXkpPGa2rIlGhpaszImm6VmpmSmJeWZnBmmmlr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75545-oxystore_eng.pdf