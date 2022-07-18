Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") has indicated its intentions to include the Lac Mistumis Lithium property into its 2022 exploration program. The Company is close to finishing negotiations and has already started on finalizing a plan for the property. Ground crews would be deployed with the Company's other Lithium properties that are located within the James Bay district. The plans are structured for conducting several proposed steps to work program including but not limited to structural mapping and associated sampling, and geophysical surveys.

The Company has aimed to have the property included with the next exploration program to reduce cost of transportation and increase efficiency of the ground crew being deployed. Quantum is proactively designing the next exploration program to ensure all step are thoroughly reviewed as this exploration program will be the largest and most diverse exploration plan in the Company's history.

"We are nearing the final negotiations for acquiring the property. As such, we believe 2022 has the largest potential in regards to properties, the Company has seen since its formation. We are ensuring that the program goes according to plan by drafting and including this property which is located in a highly active lithium district. We have completed previously announced goals in expanding our already distinct portfolio, however these first steps are crucial to ensure that the Company retains their standing in the battery metals space," states, David Greenway, Director.

