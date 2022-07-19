The "France Lawn Mower (Robotic, Walk behind, Ride on) Market Overview, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France Lawn Mowers Market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

The CAGR has increased from the past figures as the market for these lawn mowers in developed economies, especially in Europe, is increasing at a good pace. The market segmentation based on product types results in three categories: walk-behind mowers, ride-on mowers, and robotic mowers.

Walk-behind type mowers lead the market segment with considerable market share as they are lower in cost and are easily available. Walk-behind lawn mowers are also known as non-powered push mowers, which are suitable only for small lawns and gardens in residential units, which has led to their increased usage among the people of France.

Riding mowers, also sometimes known as small tractors, are larger in size than push mowers, and they are best suited for large lawns, like in commercial applications. They are designed to mow large areas in the shortest time available, and they mow the grass at a very rapid speed.

Robotic lawn mowers are expected to grow at a great pace as with recent developments in technology they are starting to become affordable to a large population and they can be extensively used in residential applications with limited size and with uneven terrain to obtain a better precision output, which adds to the aesthetic appeal of the property.

The market segment on the basis of end-user type is divided into residential, professional landscaping services, golf courses, government, and others. There has been an increase in the implementation of various garden equipment, such as lawn mowers, to maintain public facilities such as schools, sports fields, and parks, which is likely to drive the market growth for lawn mowers. France has more than 730 golf courts, of which more than 600 are the traditional ones with 9 or more holes.

Moreover, to handle heavy-duty usage on an almost daily or frequent basis, commercial zero-turn lawn mowers are used. For this reason, they are made available with higher quality structures, engines, and overall construction. The horsepower of their engines is also significantly higher. This leads to increased market size for landscaping services for proper maintenance in the commercial segment. As they are large in size, in that case, ride-on mowers are widely used for that.

The market segment is further divided into manual-powered, gas-powered, propane-powered, electric-powered, and cordless types based on fuel types. The significant technological advancement in the past five years has made the gas-fuelled mower segment even more attractive. To reduce the environmental concern being caused by gas-powered mowers, this has led to the growth of propane-powered, electric-corded, as well as cordless lawn mowers. They change the blade length and lift in cordless mowers to get a better and longer life, which has a greater impact on the cut quality. Electricity obtained through renewable sources promotes the market for electric corded mowers.

The lawn mower market in France is segmented into three drive types: all-wheel drive (AWD), front-wheel drive (FWD), and rear-wheel drive (RWD). RWD has the advantages of traction, the creation of a more manicured lawn, and its suitability for uneven terrain, which has led to its increased market share among drive types. Based on the blade type, the lawn mower market in France is divided into four types: cylindrical blade, standard blade, mulching blade, and lifting blade. It is more of a basic or traditional mechanism to cut or mow the grass. However, due to the higher efficiency and productivity of the mulching blade, it is estimated to have inclined market growth during the forecast period. Recent developments in technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, and many more have led to more companies reworking their models and coming up with better effectiveness and efficiency. Like recently, Husqvarna came up with the auto mower 435X AWD, which is an AI-enabled robotic mower. Moreover, Honda is coming up with two new models based on the cordless lawn mower concept with recent advancements in battery technology.

A change in consumers' hobbies was observed due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Such as the extra time that they were getting during work from home culture as travelling times and other office chores had been reduced, it was utilised in the adoption of gardening as a hobby during the lockdown. There were global disruptions in supply chains all over the world as mandatory lockdowns were imposed which restricted any kind of movement, including transportation, which affected western Europe, especially France, heavily as raw materials required for the manufacturing of these lawn mowers were not available in sufficient amounts. China, which is the world leader in the production of batteries as well as engines, was not able to supply as the pandemic started in Wuhan, China, which led to a halt in these supply chains. However, once the pandemic is over, the situation will return to normal, and increased adoption of gardening culture will lead to future exponential growth in the lawn mower market.

