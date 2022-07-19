Women Corporate Directors (WCD) select Ventas, Dompé farmaceutici, CDW Corporation, and Natura Co. as the 2022 Visionary Award recipients at the 11th Annual Visionary Awards Celebration and Gala.

The award ceremony, to be held at the JW Marriott Essex House Hotel in New York City on September 12 at 5:30 p.m. (ET), will recognize companies and individuals who exhibit an exceptional corporate commitment to diversity, inclusion and women's leadership in the boardroom. A part of WCD's larger 2022 Global Institute event, this program convenes directors and C-suite executives from around the globe to focus on today's most pressing corporate governance issues, which also features keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and discussion panels.

This year's visionary award recipients will be recognized in the categories of:

Strategic Leadership, accepted by Chairman and CEO Debra Cafaro of Ventas

ESG Leadership, accepted by Board Member Carla Schmitzberger of Natura Co.

Leadership and Governance of a Public Company, accepted by CEO Christine Leahy of CDW

Leadership and Governance of a Private Company, accepted by CEO Nathalie Dompé of Dompé farmaceutici

The recipients were hand-selected by WCD's Visionary Awards Selection Committee based on their continuing advancement and achievements in their areas of recognition.

"WCD and the Visionary Awards Selection Committee have continued to reflect the global nature of the organization and the growing pool of companies leaning in to leadership in all measures of performance, including ESG, as demonstrated by the increased diversity and global mix of nominees," said Izumi Kobayashi, Co-Chair of the WCD Visionary Awards Selection Committee.

"For the first time in 2022, the Visionary Awards are being presented to three companies with women serving as CEOs and all four awards will be accepted by women CEOs or directors," said Deborah Kelly, Co-Chair of the WCD Visionary Awards Selection Committee.

"We are delighted to be honoring these exceptional companies who serve as visionary leaders in corporate governance," said Jennifer Reynolds, CEO of WCD. "The complexity of the issues and the challenges facing boards today continues to escalate, strong leadership is critical to the successful execution of a sustainable strategic vision for the company."

KPMG LLP is the Global Lead Sponsor of the Global Institute and Visionary Awards.

About Women Corporate Directors

Women Corporate Directors (WCD) is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors. WCD has 2500 members serving on 8500 boards throughout the world. For more information visit www.womencorporatedirectors.org or follow us on Twitter @WomenCorpDirs or LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/womencorporatedirectors.

