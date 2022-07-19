Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878380 ISIN: US92276F1003 Ticker-Symbol: VEN 
Tradegate
18.07.22
15:30 Uhr
50,33 Euro
+0,70
+1,40 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTAS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,39549,44013:58
49,39549,44013:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CDW
CDW CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CDW CORPORATION159,72+1,47 %
NATURA &CO HOLDING SA ADR5,7600,00 %
VENTAS INC50,33+1,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.