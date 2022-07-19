

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output grew for the first time in three months in May on the back of strong expansion in the civil engineering sector, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Construction output rose 0.4 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 1.0 percent decrease in April, which was revised from a 1.1 percent fall seen in the previous estimate.



Civil engineering output logged a growth of 2.3 percent, while production in the building sector contracted 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in construction output improved marginally to 2.9 percent in May from 2.8 percent in April. The rate for April was revised down from 3.0 percent.



Construction output in the EU27 advanced 0.8 percent monthly and by 3.0 percent yearly in May.



Among member states, the biggest annual increases in construction output were observed in Slovenia, Poland and Hungary, while the worst declines were seen in Spain and Germany.







