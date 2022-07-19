SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has announced that its "Open Eyes" fund now accepts global donations to support Ukraine. In direct response to the Russian invasion, the fund has expanded its capacity to accept international contributions for humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians suffering from the conflict. Donations are tax-exempt.

SoftServe has financially assisted charities and NGOs from 1993 to 2014. The "Open Eyes" fund was founded in 2014 with the mission to empower associates to champion Ukraine's development and the organizations actively working to improve the country by implementing creative ideas and initiatives backed by collaborative support. Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the focus of "Open Eyes" has been to aid the people of Ukraine by covering critical needs in the most at-risk areas. More than 400 of SoftServe's associates have volunteered. "Open Eyes" has raised funds and delivered more than 320 tons of humanitarian aid through its center in Wroclaw, Poland. This expanded capacity allows for significantly increased fundraising.

"We could not be more grateful for our fiscal sponsor and global communities for rallying behind our friends, families, and colleagues on the ground in Ukraine," said Taras Vervega, Head of the "Open Eyes" Charity Fund. "International expansion of our initiative is yet another way to show how our people can unite to amplify our volunteering and humanitarian efforts and support the people of Ukraine."

The "Open Eyes" fund provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of food and medicine across the country. Thanks to Ecologistics, the fund's fiscal sponsor, donations in the U.S. will be tax-exempt.

"Our team at Ecologistics here in California is privileged to work with and support Open Eyes in this important hands-across-the-ocean delivery of humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine," said Michael Jencks, Ecologistics' Board Chair.

Visit the company's website to donate or learn more about SoftServe's "Open Eyes" fund.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end solutions and expertise deliver innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's marketplace-no matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Ecologistics

Ecologistics is a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose motto is "Convene-Collaborate-Act." Ecologistics creates strategies, tools, and templates for organizations that support environmental and economic sustainability, and social justice. We develop, conduct, and fiscally sponsor programs and projects that provide information, encourage collaboration, generate conversation, inspire action, and engage the community.

