Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro to Present at the CPAC Summer Institute

SARNIA, Ontario, July 19, 2022 Inc. ('Aduro' or the 'Company') (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present at the CPAC Summer Institute, held from July 19-21, 2022 in Seattle.







The CPAC Summer Institutewill build on two themes. The first theme is next generation processing approaches to enable maximum efficiency in the production of sustainable pharmaceutics, chemicals, and biomaterials. The second theme is expanding process understanding based on the use of sensors and data handling to enable more efficient personalized medicine and complex process optimization of bio-based processes and petrochemical operations.

Marcus Trygstad, Co-Founder of and Chief Technology Officer at Aduro, will present at the event on Wednesday July 20th from 1:30-2:00 pm PDT, and the topic of his presentation will be "Hydrochemolytic Technology: A Kinder, Gentler Way of Transforming Recalcitrant Macromolecules." Hydrochemolytic technology (HCT) is a new alternative to traditional technologies, such as thermolytic processes, and it operates at significantly lower temperature regimes to deconstruct asphaltenes and plastic polymers through application of chemical processes. Apart from the obvious benefit of lower energy requirements compared with thermolytic processes, HCT minimizes uncontrolled molecular scrambling to yield thermodynamic products that retain much of the high chemical uniformity found in the plastic feedstock, while minimizing unwanted by-products.

Trygstad has 30+ years of experience in the development and application of advanced strategies for monitoring, controlling, and optimizing industrial processes in the downstream refining, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical industries. He is principal author on 15 patents and patent applications, including all the ACT granted and pending patents. In addition to holding a BA degree in Chemistry from St. Olaf College in Minnesota, he pursued masters-level studies at the University of Utah in chemistry and materials science and engineering, with emphasis on chemometrics and polymer science.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada , the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

About CPAC

The Center for Process Analysis and Control (CPAC) was established in 1984 at the University of Washington as a National Science Foundation Industry/University Cooperative Research Center. CPAC is now a self-sustaining organization, with a successful consortium of sponsors recruited from all sectors of industry, as well as maintaining contact with several government agencies.

Forward-Looking Statements

