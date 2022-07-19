Oaktree and 17Capital are pleased to announce the completion of Oaktree's acquisition of a majority interest in 17Capital, as previously announced on March 9, 2022.

17Capital specializes in providing non-dilutive capital to high-quality private equity management companies, funds and institutional investors that are seeking to finance value creation and portfolio management initiatives. Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, including credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities.

This strategic partnership will give 17Capital access to Oaktree's deep global network and add to Oaktree's extensive suite of private capital solutions. 17Capital, which is headquartered in London, will continue to operate as an independent business, with its own product offerings and investment, marketing, and support teams.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $164 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 20 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

About 17Capital

17Capital is the go-to global source of strategic finance for investors in private equity. It specializes in providing non-dilutive capital to high-quality private equity management companies, funds, and institutional investors as part of their toolkit for value creation and portfolio management. 17Capital offers portfolio finance across the entire capital structure, providing a broad range of financing options. Investments are structured to support clients' objectives, while keeping the interests of GPs and LPs aligned. Founded in 2008, 17Capital operates primarily from London and New York and has completed over 80 investments, deploying more than $9 billion since inception. 17Capital has raised c$11 billion across six successive funds and mandates. For additional information, please visit 17Capital's website at https://www.17capital.com/.

