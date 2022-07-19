Strategic Acquisition Accelerates Accurate's Global Expansion Strategy and Broadens Vertical Expertise in Regulated Markets

Accurate Background, the largest privately held provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, today announced it signed and closed the acquisition of Vero Screening Ltd., the UK's largest independent employment screening provider. The acquisition continues Accurate's global expansion strategy, deepens its EMEA market footprint and expands its portfolio of compliance-driven and service-focused employment screening solutions. Vero will continue to operate under its own brand led by Rupert Emson, co-founder and CEO. Emson will join Accurate's executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Tim Dowd.

"We are committed to leading the industry in global employment screening by continuing to provide exceptional candidate and client experience, compliance expertise and technological innovation," said Tim Dowd, CEO of Accurate. "With the addition of Vero Screening, Accurate continues our global expansion to meet the needs of global multinational organizations as they quickly onboard talent and manage risk with industry-leading screening and monitoring services."

The acquisition unifies two employment screening market leaders, bringing together tenured, highly experienced talent, customer-driven cultures, compliance expertise, and advanced technological innovations. Accurate gains a new EMEA headquarters in Brighton, UK, where the Vero team will continue to serve its strong client base, while offering support to a growing roster of multinational clients. Vero's products and services complement Accurate's portfolio of employment screening and monitoring solutions, and bring deep vertical expertise in the legal, financial, and professional services sectors, and a robust global compliance practice.

"In an industry where candidate and client experience are paramount, Accurate and Vero are aligned with a focus on service excellence and a safer hiring process from start to finish," said Rupert Emson, CEO of Vero. "Our customers and employees will benefit greatly from the partnership with Accurate, which shares our customer-first philosophy and believes in empowering its employees. Today marks a new chapter for our business and our team, and we look forward to joining the Accurate family, to advance the screening experience and expand our global footprint in highly regulated, compliance-driven vertical markets."

Dowd added, "As we evaluated opportunities to grow our business, it was vital that we chose a company that shares our vision and values, and who is committed to delivering exceptional service for both clients and candidates throughout the screening process. I look forward to working with Rupert and the extremely talented team at Vero to continue supporting their clients as we scale our business globally."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Latham Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Accurate and finnCap Cavendish served as financial advisor to Vero, and Freeths LLP, its legal advisor.

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

About Vero Screening

Vero is a UK-based supplier of screening services that provides expert knowledge and world-class service for clients in 200+ countries, with specialty in financial services, banking legal, professional services and technology.

Its vision is to deliver outstanding employment screening services and solutions which mitigate client risk and promote high levels of candidate engagement. To learn more visit veroscreening.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005451/en/

Contacts:

Valerie Enes for Accurate

media@accurate.com

Lynsey Walden for Vero

Know.know@fdcomms.co.uk