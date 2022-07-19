Bosnian utility EBiH plans to deploy solar plants across its coal waste sites. The first two projects will be built on a coal dump in the municipality of Gracanica.JP Elektroprivreda BiH (EBiH), the public utility of Bosnia-Herzegovina, has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Ministry of Economy of the Central Bosnia Canton for the construction of two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 50 MW. The two facilities, Gracanica 1 and Gracanica 2, will be built on a waste dump site of a coal mine in the municipality of Gracanica. The mine serves the 450 MW Kakanj Thermal Power ...

