Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Announces Engagement of Marvin S. Hausman MD as Chief Science Consultant

The Addition of the Prestigious Dr. Hausman Sets Up the Latest Technology Venture with High Credibility and Solid Medical Backing

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / (OTC PINK:LUDG) This news comes in a series of recent announcements of successful new funding rounds and new directional changes within the company. Adding Dr. Hausman is the next step in the company's evolution to pave the way for a highly credible, leading-edge medical technology. That's due to the extensive and highly reputable career of Dr. Hausman.

As Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Hausman is an Immunologist and Board-Certified Urological Surgeon with more than 40 years of drug research and development experience with various pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol-Myers International, Mead-Johnson Pharmaceutical Co., E.R. Squibb, Medco Research, and Axonyx.

He was a co-founder of Medco Research Inc., an NYSE-listed clinical research organization and biotechnology company specializing in adenosine products that King Pharmaceuticals subsequently acquired. Dr. Hausman was also a co-founder of Axonyx and served in various capacities as President, CEO, and Chairman until the company merged into NASDAQ-listed Torrey Pines Therapeutics Inc. in 2006. Dr. Hausman is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Science and Technology Officer of Entia Biosciences Inc.

Additionally, Dr. Hausman has residencies in General Surgery at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York and Urological Surgery at UCLA Medical Center. He received his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine and is on the Alumni Board of Governors of NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Dr. Hausman, "It is with great pleasure that I will get the opportunity to guide Ludwig with my extensive career and medical background, particularly in the latest direction of breakthrough medical technology the company has taken."

Anne Blackstone, CEO of Ludwig, replied, "Having Dr. Hausman as Chief Science Consultant" is essential in establishing our credibility and strong science background in our new scientific medical technologies. We are very fortunate to have him."

About Ludwig: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is an innovative technology and health-related company. Ludwig is endeavoring to return to and expand healthy living and other health technology products. The Board of Directors believes this course change returning to our core focus will be in Ludwig shareholders' best interest.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately priced, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises,

Anne Blackstone,

786-235-9026

or

HQ@ludwigent.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709011/Ludwig-Announces-Engagement-of-Marvin-S-Hausman-MD-as-Chief-Science-Consultant