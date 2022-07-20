Jonesboro, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - Camfil APC is excited to announce a series of activities leading up to the opening of its new facility on Nestle Road in Jonesboro, Ark. Camfil APC air pollution experts have gathered hours of video footage including drone flyovers and time-lapse videos of the deconstruction and construction of Camfil APC facilities since the tornado that touched down in spring of 2020. By documenting the progress of the journey, Camfil is able to share the excitement of the transition into the state-of-the-art building over the coming months with clients and stakeholders.





CAMFIL AIR POLLUTION CONTROL (APC) NEW MANUFACTURING OPERATION



John Williams, Senior Project Manager, shared some insight into the next and final steps of the building construction. "Construction continues to move forward both inside and outside of our new factory. Additionally, we await major electrical components for the factory and office infrastructure that have been delayed," Williams said. "With some luck, we should see these items arriving in early July."

Roofing installation continues as Camfil await the delivery of roofing clips that were damaged in the high winds earlier this spring. Williams said that the factory will be completely enclosed and taking shape in the next couple of weeks and will begin to "look more like a Camfil Factory."

"Our building infrastructure and equipment continue with equipment deliveries in July that include air compressors, compressed air dryers, nitrogen generation systems, compressed air loop, weld gas liners and nitrogen piping in progress," Williams said. "Our municipal groups are working to complete the expansion of underground utilities to the site which should conclude in July with the final connections to Camfil's new factory."

CAMFIL AIR POLLUTION CONTROL (APC) NEW MANUFACTURING OPERATION



