Oceans Finance emerges as a decentralized finance platform. The company has recently started using its newly launched Rebase protocol.

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - Oceans Finance has introduced the Multi Chain Auto-Staking and Auto-Compounding Protocol. Oceans Finance offers automated staking and compounding across multiple blockchains. It has a fixed APY in Crypto of up to 383,128.80%.





Staking: Oceans Finance's DEFI 3.0 Rebase Protocol

Oceans Finance keeps using the DEFI 3.0 Multi Chain Auto-Staking, and Auto-Compounding rebases protocol to provide users with long-term fixed compound interest.

Secure Staking with Oceans Finance

Oceans Finance Compounding is safe and secure by ensuring protocol stability, which ensures that the APY remains constant throughout the $OCEANS' lifetime. Oceans Finance Compounding provides interest returns to token holders who buy and hold the tokens. Their automated compounding system multiplies returns directly in the holders' wallets once they are held. Holders can avoid paying an additional tax fee on staking operations using this no-medium method. The Oceans DApp allows holders to switch from different networks depending on their preference. Additionally, the 7/8% BUSD returns will go directly into the holders' wallets. To read complete details and buy $OCEAN tokens, visit Oceans Finance price today, and OCEANS to USD live.

$OCEANS Insurance Fund

The $OCEANS Insurance Fund, OFD, is a wallet within the $OCEANS XAP system.

It is funded by a portion of the buy and sell trading fees accumulated in the OFD wallet and uses an algorithm that supports the Rebase Returns. The OFD parameter backs the Staking rebase returns distributed every 15 minutes at a rate of 0.018 percent, ensuring $OCEANS token holders a high and stable interest rate. Holders have no way of knowing how many tokens they will receive. The more tokens a holder buys and stakes, the more money they make. It is a generating passive income method through the Buy-Hold-Earn tokens.

Auto Burn Protocol- Increasing the Value of $OCEANS Tokens

Oceans Finance has an automatic burning system that sends 2% of all trades to the Bluehole to reduce supply, resulting in an inelastic supply of tokens that guarantees a much higher increase in token value than holding at the elastic supply. The more trading that occurs, the more money is added to the Bluehole, causing it to grow. As the Bluehole grows through the automated filling system, the $OCEANS protocol becomes more stable.

About Ocean Finance:

The Oceans Finance protocol is built on a straightforward daily-interest compounding formula. "Our mission and vision are to revolutionize the reward generation mechanism with our very first and unique protocol that has advanced profit making," said the project's developers.

For complete details and information about the project, visit Oceans Finance Whitepaper.

