Arcadis N.V.: EcoVadis upgrades Arcadis' sustainability rating from 'Gold' to 'Platinum'

Arcadis now scores in top 1% in overall sustainability performance of EcoVadis rated companies globally

20 July, 2022 - Arcadis has scored a 'platinum medal' in the most recent review by EcoVadis; an independent sustainability rating agency that assesses over 90,000 companies worldwide on how well sustainability has been integrated into their business and management systems.

The new assessment is eight points higher than in 2021, improving Arcadis' rating from gold to platinum. This puts Arcadis in the top 1% of companies not only in its industry (classified as Architectural and Engineering Activities, Technical Testing and Analysis; and which alone includes 2,800 companies), but also the top 1% of companies, across 200 industries, that are assessed worldwide.

Arcadis' EcoVadis Rank per year 2020 2021 2022 Industry rank Top 5% Top 2% Top 1% Overall rank Top 7% Top 4% Top 1%

Mary Ann Hopkins, Chief Growth Officer at Arcadis, commented:

"We are pleased that EcoVadis recognizes Arcadis' commitment to contribute to a sustainable world. Their independently-verified rating is an important tool for our clients to understand our sustainability ambitions and outcomes. In a world where supply chain sustainability and net-zero goals are increasingly important, this platinum rating demonstrates we are up for the challenge of providing sustainable solutions to clients across the world."

Alexis Haass, Chief Sustainability Officer at Arcadis, added:

"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing us today. At Arcadis, we recognize that we have a responsibility not only to eliminate carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions in our operations, but also to continue building on our strong foundations and project expertise to provide integrated sustainability services and solutions at scale for our clients. The EcoVadis platinum rating is a real testament to how we have continued to push forward the boundaries of

sustainability to create positive impacts on the environment and our society."



In its assessment, EcoVadis looks at integration of sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance. The 2022 result recognizes Arcadis' alignment with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and commitment to reach net-zero across its global operations by 2035; as well as Arcadis' renewed focus on sustainable procurement in the supply chain. A refreshed Human Rights and Labor Policy, providing concrete actions to respect internationally recognized human rights when doing business, also had a positive impact on the assessment.

For more information, please visit: https://www.arcadis.com/en/about-us/sustainability/our-non-financial-reporting

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 29,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

