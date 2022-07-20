DJ Renell Bank expands management team with the appointment of Tarek Saffaf as Head of Portfolio Management

DGAP-Media / 2022-07-20 / 10:19 Renell Wertpapierhandelsbank AG is expanding its management team. Tarek Saffaf will join the Frankfurt-based private bank as Head of Portfolio Management as of August 01, 2022. He will be part of the extended management team and will be responsible for the further expansion of the Portfolio Management. Being a graduate in financial and economic mathematics, he has been working in the investment industry for more than 15 years. His professional career has taken him, among others, to the Berenberg Bank and the fund boutiques Greiff capital management and Tungsten Capital. As a senior portfolio manager and head of portfolio management, he advised both private and institutional clients in the area of Multi Asset and Liquid Alternatives. He is experienced in the development of investment processes and as a product and portfolio manager. "I am delighted that with Mr. Saffaf we have been able to attract a proven expert for the portfolio management. Through his many years of work in leading positions at other banks, investment companies and fund boutiques, he is an profound expert of the investment business and is therefore predestined for this task", says Michael Puschmann, member of the board of Renell Wertpapierhandelsbank AG. Renell Wertpapierhandelsbank AG is a private bank founded in 1985 and headquartered in Frankfurt. Its business activities focus on corporate finance, brokerage and asset management.

