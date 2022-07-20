Incap Corporation: Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2022

Incap Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

Inside information 20 July 2022 at 12.00 p.m. (EEST)

Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2022

Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 will be clearly higher than in 2021. The increase in the revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by improved visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development.

The estimates are based on increased visibility of Incap's customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development. The estimates are given provided that unexpected events impacting Incap's business environment do not occur, for example, in the availability of components.

Previously Incap estimated that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 will be higher than in 2021.

Incap's half-year financial report for January-June 2022 will be published on 28 July 2022.

