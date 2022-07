Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Relief Therapeutics Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement on Form 20-F Geneva, Switzerland, July 21, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief") announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form 20-F ("Registration Statement"). With the effectiveness of the Registration Statement, Relief is now a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Registration Statement was filed as part of an ongoing effort to list its ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The Company's application to list its ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Market will be contingent on Relief's ability to meet the initial listing requirements for such listing and the approval of a listing application by NASDAQ. Relief expects to file its application for listing of its ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Market in the next few weeks. There can be no assurance that Relief will be successful in its efforts to list its ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The filing of the Registration Statement is not part of an offering of securities. Therefore, Relief will receive no proceeds from its current ADR program Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, the Company's Chairman, commented "Registering Relief as a reporting company in the United States represents a critical step towards our goal of listing our ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Market, and in time creating a more active trading market for our ADRs." This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful unless registered and/or qualified under applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute a prospectus according to art. 35 of the Swiss Financial Services Act dated 15 June 2018, as amended ("FinSA"), or art. 27 et seqq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of Relief in or into Switzerland within the meaning of FinSA. Further, the ADRs have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and no public offering of securities shall be made in the United States except by means of a prospectus meeting made available by Relief that contains detailed information about Relief and its management, as well as financial statements meeting the requirements of the Act. ABOUT RELIEF Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief has also a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Relief also continues to study aviptadil for several possible lung related conditions. Finally, Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn. CONTACT:

mmiller@rxir.com Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA and its businesses. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether a market will develop for Relief's ADRs, (ii) whether, if Relief's ADRs are traded in the U.S., they will qualify to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, and the timing of any such listing, and (iii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange, press releases and filings with the SEC, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. # # #

