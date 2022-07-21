EcoVadis Platinum rating acknowledges scope and ambition of sustainability efforts

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it has been awarded a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, one of the world's largest providers of business sustainability ratings. This places Logitech in the top 1% of sustainability rated companies, having been previously Gold rated at top 5% of rated companies for several years now.

"This rating distinction is a direct reflection of how deeply we are integrating the principles of sustainability into our business and management system," said Prakash Arunkundrum, global head of operations and sustainability at Logitech. "We continuously strive to improve all aspects of sustainability throughout the company and witnessing our journey from Gold to Platinum over the years has been rewarding, particularly across the Environment and Labor Human Rights criteria."

EcoVadis' methodology is built on international sustainability standards, covering more than 200 spend categories and more than 160 countries. It illustrates performance across four themes: Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, and is highly valued and taken into consideration by customers.

