Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Telia Company AB

Stockholm, July 21, 2022 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has
found that Telia Company AB ("Telia" or the "Company") has breached the rules
of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a
fine of two annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 6,210,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Telia, in connection with its process
to appoint a new CEO for the Company in 2019, breached Article 17 of the EU
Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and thereby item 3.1 of the Rulebook by not, at
the right time, handling the process as inside information. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan
Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel,
Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius,
Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public
Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant
Svante Forsberg. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Conny Huldin
+358 50 329 4713
conny.huldin@nasdaq.com
