New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Wave Wyld Media has added new and innovative courses in its mission to educate newcomers and businesses about TikTok and its algorithms in order to build a personal brand and expand customer base. The courses are specifically aimed at teaching expert tips and tricks on personal branding and winning marketing strategies.





Wave Wyld

Top of the list of courses is Beat the TikTok Algorithm course. Designed for both individuals striving to build a personal brand, and businesses, this self-paced course comprises 48 lessons that are divided into 8 modules. The course is expected to help takers in choosing their niche and understanding how they can exploit it with an array of different strategies.

Riddled with video lectures, PDF notes, and quizzes, Beat The TikTok Algorithm course is available here.

TikTok Profit Lab is another addition to the courses offered by Wave Wyld Media. The course is based on 7 modules. In these modules, claims the company, course-takers will learn how they can make videos that will attract targeted audiences toward them. Moreover, there are many resources including a TikTok Sounds Library that categorizes sounds by themes to use with the video formulas and provides over 500 content ideas. Besides that, the course is said to teach 5 tactics on using trends on TikTok to sell products, and leverage TikTok stories and live streams.

Another course, TikTok Storytelling Masterclass, purely focuses on training embryonic TikTok influencers on storytelling via video. This short course comprises only 5 modules and includes various methods of telling story along with 5 storytelling frameworks for product based businesses. A workbook is included to help students map out their stories to 'go viral and gain followers through powerful storytelling.'

The last one on the list of courses by Wave Wyld Media is TikTok Basics. This 90-minute course is specially designed for newcomers to the application. It goes from offering lessons on account settings, TikTok culture and algorithms, an overview of editing features, how-to guide on TikTok videos, to tips on TikTok growth, first steps, etc.

Wave Wyld Media says that TikTok can be a revolution for the marketing world and people need to see its potential. The company further said that its mission is to offer easy-to-understand courses to educate the masses, especially emerging influencers and businesses about the concealed potential of this network and help them make trends on TikTok. Apart from offering courses, Wave Wyld Media also provides consulting sessions that can be accessed here.

For more information on Wave Wyld Media, please visit:

Website: https://www.wavewyld.com/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wavewyld

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wavewyld/

Contact Wave Wyld:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/wavewyld/

Email: heya@wavewyld.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131517