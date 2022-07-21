Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the assay results from seven (7) drill holes from infill drilling on the Westaway gold deposit at the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was conducted as part of the current 70,000 m infill and resource upgrade drill program on the recently announced mineral resource estimate of 4.3 million ("M") ounces ("oz") indicated gold ("Au") and 7.5 Moz inferred Au (see May 11, 2022 press release) at the Tower Gold project.

Drilling Highlights:

Westaway

MGH22-281 intersected 7.85 m @ 4.06 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au", including 1.85 m @ 15.25 g/t Au, including 0.40 m @ 34.40 g/t Au

MGH22-281 intersected 6.00 m @ 4.79 g/t Au, including 2.10 m @ 8.23 g/t Au and 1.00 m @ 5.53 g/t Au

MGH22-278 intersected 2.00 m @ 13.29 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 24.10 g/t Au

MGH22-286 intersected 31.00 m @ 1.50 g/t Au, including 13.35 m @ 2.94 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 7.03 g/t Au, including 0.90 m @ 10.40 g/t Au, and 1.00 m @ 16.60 g/t Au

MGH22-281 intersected 13.30 m @ 2.27 g/t Au, including 6.00 m @ 4.47 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 20.90 g/t Au

MGH22-278 intersected 9.00 m @ 2.28 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 7.68 g/t Au

MGH22-281 intersected 31.50 m @ 1.29 g/t Au, including 10.00 m @ 2.65 g/t Au, and 3.00 m @ 5.68 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 7.67 g/t Au

MGH22-282 intersected 5.00 m @ 3.70 g/t Au, including 3.40 m @ 4.59 g/t Au

MGH22-286 intersected 2.45 m @ 5.39 g/t Au, including 1.35 m @ 6.83 g/t Au

MGH22-289 intersected 6.00 m @ 2.39 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 9.76 g/t Au

MGH22-281 intersected 6.30 m @ 2.66 g/t Au, including 2.90 m @ 5.32 g/t Au, including 0.80 m @ 11.70 g/t Au

MGH22-286 intersected 5.50 m @ 2.93 g/t Au, including 1.60 m @ 4.18 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These latest drill results from the current drill program, designed to infill and upgrade the recently updated open pit and underground mineral resources at Westaway at the Tower Gold project, have highlighted the continuity and extensions of the current Westaway mineral resource estimate. Moreover, results have confirmed both good grade and widths across wide zones of mineralization within the current Westaway and 55 open pit and underground mineral resources. We look forward to completing the Tower Gold Project preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") during the third quarter of the year and to releasing additional drill results from the current resource infill and upgrade drill program."

The latest assay results are from seven (7) drill holes for 5,445.34 m of diamond drilling completed at Westaway as part of an initial 70,000 m drill program planned as resource infill and upgrade drilling. The western and shallow portions of drill holes also drilled through the 55 open pit deposit area. Drilling is being conducted on 50 m centres as step-outs and infill of previous drill holes.

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - General Location Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/131474_4f6ef1b8d4fb499e_002full.jpg

Table 1: Selected Significant Drill Results

Hole From To Length Au Vein (#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (Name) MGH21-277 67.00 78.00 11.00 0.75 55 Zone includes 67.00 71.00 4.00 1.37

MGH21-277 86.00 88.00 2.00 1.85

MGH21-277 151.00 170.00 19.00 0.43 55 Zone includes 164.00 168.00 4.00 1.20

MGH21-277 234.00 236.60 2.60 3.65 55 Zone includes 235.00 236.60 1.60 4.67

MGH21-277 471.00 475.00 4.00 1.91 WA-14 includes 471.00 473.00 2.00 2.93

MGH21-277 543.00 545.00 2.00 2.46 WA-11 MGH21-277 623.00 632.00 9.00 0.51 WA-10 includes 630.00 632.00 2.00 1.33

MGH21-277 721.00 724.00 3.00 0.97 WA-5 includes 722.00 724.00 2.00 1.34

MGH21-277 774.00 775.35 1.35 3.89 WA-3 MGH22-278 307.00 312.00 5.00 0.91 WA-15 includes 310.00 311.00 1.00 3.01

MGH22-278 356.00 365.00 9.00 2.28 WA-13 includes 357.00 358.00 1.00 7.68

MGH22-278 463.00 465.00 2.00 13.29 WA-11 includes 463.00 464.00 1.00 24.10

MGH22-278 529.00 531.00 2.00 3.00 WA-9 MGH22-278 590.15 593.65 3.50 1.64 WA-7 includes 592.00 593.65 1.65 2.78

MGH22-278 668.00 673.60 5.60 0.74 WA-3 includes 670.10 671.00 0.90 2.53

MGH22-278 687.00 698.00 11.00 0.87 WA-1 includes 687.00 688.45 1.45 4.02

MGH22-278 740.55 741.50 0.95 13.60 WB-12 MGH22-281 112.95 118.35 5.40 1.40

includes 116.00 117.50 1.50 4.37

MGH22-281 170.00 176.00 6.00 1.25 55 Zone includes 175.00 176.00 1.00 3.37

MGH22-281 312.00 325.30 13.30 2.27 WA-16 includes 313.00 319.00 6.00 4.47

includes 313.00 314.00 1.00 20.90

MGH22-281 357.20 363.50 6.30 2.66 WA-15 includes 359.10 362.00 2.90 5.32

includes 359.10 359.90 0.80 11.70

MGH22-281 376.00 382.00 6.00 1.33 WA-14 includes 379.00 380.00 1.00 5.19

MGH22-281 413.50 418.00 4.50 0.98 WA-13 includes 413.50 417.00 3.50 1.20

includes 415.70 417.00 1.30 1.83

MGH22-281 446.00 449.00 3.00 2.75 WA-12 includes 448.00 449.00 1.00 4.45

MGH22-281 471.25 473.40 2.15 3.17 WA-11 includes 472.00 473.40 1.40 4.74

MGH22-281 624.00 630.00 6.00 4.79 WA-7 includes 624.90 627.00 2.10 8.23

and 629.00 630.00 1.00 5.53

MGH22-281 624.00 646.50 22.50 1.58 WA-7 includes 624.90 632.00 7.10 3.97

includes 624.90 627.00 2.10 8.23

and 629.00 630.00 1.00 5.53

MGH22-281 657.00 664.85 7.85 4.06 WA-6 includes 663.00 664.85 1.85 15.25

includes 663.70 664.10 0.40 34.40

MGH22-281 675.00 706.50 31.50 1.29 WA-5 includes 692.00 702.00 10.00 2.65

includes 693.00 694.00 1.00 4.28

and 696.00 699.00 3.00 5.68

includes 697.00 698.00 1.00 7.67

MGH22-281 745.00 753.00 8.00 0.86 WA-2 includes 745.00 747.00 2.00 2.05

MGH22-281 765.00 775.00 10.00 2.24 WA-1 includes 768.00 770.00 2.00 2.99

and 772.80 774.00 1.20 6.37

MGH22-281 811.45 815.00 3.55 1.01 WB-12 includes 811.45 812.25 0.80 2.88

MGH22-282 573.00 578.00 5.00 3.70 WA-12 includes 574.60 578.00 3.40 4.59

MGH22-282 620.00 622.00 2.00 1.85

Includes 620.00 621.00 1.00 2.81 WA-10 MGH22-282 956.00 957.50 1.50 2.49

MGH22-285 233.00 256.00 23.00 0.98 55 Zone includes 233.00 237.00 4.00 1.88

and 243.00 243.90 0.90 3.85

and 249.00 250.00 1.00 3.42

MGH22-286 117.00 127.00 10.00 1.78 55 Zone includes 121.00 125.65 4.65 3.20

includes 121.00 124.35 3.35 3.98

includes 121.00 123.35 2.35 4.68

includes 123.35 124.35 1.00 4.93

MGH22-286 352.00 357.85 5.85 2.36 WA-20 includes 356.80 357.85 1.05 9.34

MGH22-286 430.00 431.00 1.00 2.77 WA-19 MGH22-286 466.00 497.00 31.00 1.50 WA-17 includes 478.00 491.35 13.35 2.94

includes 480.00 482.00 2.00 7.03

includes 481.10 482.00 0.90 10.40

and 490.35 491.35 1.00 16.60

MGH22-286 516.00 530.00 14.00 0.91 WA-17 includes 516.00 520.00 4.00 2.10

includes 516.00 518.00 2.00 2.36

and 528.00 530.00 2.00 1.78

includes 529.00 530.00 1.00 2.52

MGH22-286 598.95 602.35 3.40 1.87 WA-15 includes 600.00 601.00 1.00 2.13

MGH22-286 697.35 700.00 2.65 3.60 WA-13 includes 698.35 700.00 1.65 5.53

includes 698.35 699.10 0.75 6.41

MGH22-286 833.65 840.00 6.35 1.80 WA-8 includes 833.65 834.40 0.75 6.17

and 838.45 839.25 0.80 6.71

MGH22-286 852.00 856.65 4.65 1.69 WA-6 includes 855.40 856.65 1.25 4.42

MGH22-286 867.00 872.50 5.50 2.93 WA-5 includes 868.15 869.75 1.60 4.18

MGH22-286 881.20 885.00 3.80 3.30 WA-3 includes 881.20 884.00 2.80 4.20

includes 881.20 882.70 1.50 6.95

MGH22-286 1031.55 1034.00 2.45 5.39 WB-12 includes 1031.55 1032.90 1.35 6.83

MGH22-289 91.00 91.65 0.65 4.91 55 Zone MGH22-289 835.00 848.65 13.65 1.00 WA-2 includes 842.00 844.00 2.00 2.48

includes 843.00 844.00 1.00 3.36

MGH22-289 891.00 895.50 4.50 2.45 WA-1 includes 892.50 895.50 3.00 3.33

MGH22-289 480.70 494.40 13.70 0.91 WA-17 includes 491.00 494.40 3.40 2.19

includes 493.00 494.40 1.40 3.63

includes 493.60 494.40 0.80 4.33

MGH22-289 691.50 694.15 2.65 2.22 WA-13 includes 691.50 692.00 0.50 6.10 WA-12 MGH22-289 742.00 748.00 6.00 2.39 WA-10 includes 746.00 747.00 1.00 9.76



Note: Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 70% to 95% of true width.

Discussion of Drill Results

Westaway

Infill drilling at Westaway was focused on infilling and extending the wide stacked extensional quartz veins hosting the current gold resource from vertical depths surface of 300 m to depths of up to 800 m below surface. Drilling was conducted on 2 east-west sections, 50 m north and 50 m south of the section containing the MGH21-208/MGH21-213/MGH21-222 drill holes, completed in 2021. The Westaway resource currently hosts an underground inferred resource of 3.21 million tonnes "Mt" @ 3.94 g/t Au containing 407,000 oz, and an open pit resource of 0.31 Mt @ 2.22 g/t Au for 22,000 oz indicated and 15.53 Mt @ 2.14 g/t Au for 1,067,000 oz inferred (see May 11, 2022 press release). The western and upper portions of the drill holes tested the open resources contained within the 55 Zone open pit located adjacent to and west of Westaway, currently comprised of 4.38 Mt @ 1.25 g/t Au for 176,000 oz indicated and 4.62 Mt @ 1.02 g/t Au for 151,000 oz inferred.

Figure 2: Westaway - Tower Gold: Infill Drill Location Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/131474_4f6ef1b8d4fb499e_003full.jpg

Table 2: Resource Infill Drill Hole Details

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m) MGH21-277 569537 569537 323 70 -60 963.0 MGH22-278 569654 569654 320 70 -60 895.0 MGH22-281 569679 569679 318 65 -60 966.0 MGH22-282 569566 569566 318 70 -60 1078.0 MGH22-285 569472 5368721 317 70 -60 264.0 MGH22-286 569396 569396 317 70 -60 317.3 MGH22-289 569504 569504 323 69 -62 972.0









Figure 3: Westaway - Tower Gold: Infill Drilling Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/131474_4f6ef1b8d4fb499e_004full.jpg

QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo., who is a qualified person "QP" as defined by NI 43-101, managed the drill program. Jason Dankowski, P.Geo. V.P. Technical Services & Geology for Moneta, who is a QP as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.3 Moz indicated and 7.5 Moz inferred. The Corporation's 2022 drill program is primarily designed to infill and upgrade the resource categories of the mineral resources. An updated PEA study encompassing the entire Tower Gold project is planned to be completed in the third quarter of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary V. O'Connor, CEO

416-357-3319

Linda Armstrong, Investor Relations

647-456-9223

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131474