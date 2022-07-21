- (PLX AI) - Quest Q2 revenue USD 2,450 million vs. estimate USD 2,340 million.
- • Q2 EPS USD 1.96
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.36 vs. estimate USD 2.29
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 8.24-8.64
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.55-9.95, up from USD 9.00-9.50 previously
- • CEO says our base business revenues grew year over year while we increased our share of COVID-19 molecular testing thanks largely to our expanded retail relationships
