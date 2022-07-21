David Vinokurov, President & CEO, will provide a corporate overview via a live presentation followed by live Q&A

Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about Fandifi's Fan Engagement Prediction technology.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company's President & CEO, David Vinokurov, will be presenting Fandifi's story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones. Mr. Vinokurov will also be providing a live demonstration of the Fandifi platform highlighting the prediction and gamification capabilities for streamed and broadcast content. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 11am ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: fandifi@rbmilestone.com.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is building a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on an associated neural network tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com , an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandifi.com

Phone +1 604 2566990

