Freitag, 22.07.2022
WKN: A1W8QV ISIN: SE0002372318 Ticker-Symbol: 7PL 
Frankfurt
22.07.22
08:01 Uhr
0,349 Euro
-0,003
-0,85 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.07.2022 | 08:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ProstaLund AB (373/22)

With effect from July 25, 2022, the unit rights in ProstaLund AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
August 05, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   PLUN UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397168              
Order book ID:  262890                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from July 26, 2022, the paid subscription units in ProstaLund AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   PLUN BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397176              
Order book ID:  262891                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
