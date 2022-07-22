Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ProstaLund AB (373/22)

With effect from July 25, 2022, the unit rights in ProstaLund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 05, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: PLUN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397168 Order book ID: 262890 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 26, 2022, the paid subscription units in ProstaLund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PLUN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397176 Order book ID: 262891 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com