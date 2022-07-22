Swiss scientists have built a 4T tandem perovskite/CIGS mini-panel with a geometric fill factor of over 93%. It combines a 10.8%-efficient mini perovskite module and a 15.1%-efficient CIGS device.Researchers from the Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA), in Switzerland, have demonstrated a four-terminal tandem mini-module based on perovskite and copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) with an aperture area of around 2?cm2, and a geometric fill factor of over 93%. "The key to the development of efficient flexible perovskite-CIGS thin-film tandem modules is the development ...

