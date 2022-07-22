The "United Kingdom Glucometers Market, By Product Type (Self Glucose Monitoring Glucometers v/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Glucometers), By Technique, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom glucometers market is expected to witness robust growth in the forecast period. Rapidly changing lifestyles and growing requirements for a faster and safer diagnosis of diabetes are driving the demand for the United Kingdom glucometers market. Also, the early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic diabetes and technological advancements and product launches further support the market demand over the next five years.
However, the high cost of research and development activities and stringent regulatory approvals may restrain the growth of the United Kingdom glucometers market in the forecast period.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom glucometers market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom glucometers market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
- To classify and forecast the United Kingdom glucometers market based on product type, technique, type, distribution channel, end user, region and company.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom glucometers market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom glucometers market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom glucometers market.
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom glucometers market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom glucometers market.
Report Scope:
In this report, United Kingdom glucometers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United Kingdom Glucometers Market, By Product Type:
- Self Glucose Monitoring Glucometers
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring Glucometers
United Kingdom Glucometers Market, By Technique:
- Invasive
- Non-Invasive
United Kingdom Glucometers Market, By Type:
- Wearable
- Non-Wearable
United Kingdom Glucometers Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Outlet
- Online
- Others
United Kingdom Glucometers Market, By End User:
- Hospitals Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Home Care
- Others
United Kingdom Glucometers Market, By Region:
- London
- Southeast
- East Anglia
- Scotland
- Southwest
- East Midlands
- Yorkshire Humberside
- Rest of United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Glucometers Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. United Kingdom Glucometers Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom Self Glucose Monitoring Glucometers Market Outlook
8. United Kingdom Continuous Glucose Monitoring Glucometers Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends Developments
11. Policy Regulatory Landscape
12. United Kingdom Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories Limited
- Medtronic United Kingdom
- Roche Diagnostics Limited
- Dexcom United Kingdom
- Dr.Morpen
