Freitag, 22.07.2022
Der große Gewinner: Rallye scheint jetzt unaufhaltsam / Jetziges Handeln von Vorteil?
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in ABB (197/22)

The following information is based on a press release from ABB Ltd (ABB)
published on July 22, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of ABB has proposed that the Extraordinary General
Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 7, 2022 resolves on a share distribution
of the Accelleron Industries Ltd (Accelleron) to ABB shareholders whereby
twenty (20) shares in ABB entitles to one (1) share in Accelleron. The
scheduled Ex-date is October 3, 2022. Accelleron share is planned to be listed
on SIX Swiss Exchange on October 3, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the
share distribution, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation
of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in ABB (ABB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080770
