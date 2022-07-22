NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in ABB (197/22)

The following information is based on a press release from ABB Ltd (ABB) published on July 22, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of ABB has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 7, 2022 resolves on a share distribution of the Accelleron Industries Ltd (Accelleron) to ABB shareholders whereby twenty (20) shares in ABB entitles to one (1) share in Accelleron. The scheduled Ex-date is October 3, 2022. Accelleron share is planned to be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on October 3, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the share distribution, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in ABB (ABB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080770