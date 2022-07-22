LG Electronics, Inc.: LG'S NEW 'HEALTHY HOME SOLUTIONS' CAMPAIGN SHOWS HOW TO ACHIEVE TRUE WELLBEING AT HOME

Highlighting Health and Sustainability, Global Campaign Introduces Small Changes and Daily Practices for Better Home Living

SEOUL, South Korea, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is launching its Healthy Home Solutions global campaign, encouraging consumers worldwide to take steps toward a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle at home. The campaign focuses on how to regain vitality in one's everyday life, offering tips for better home living.

Following the success of its first Healthy Home campaign, launched back in 2020, LG has run a series of compelling campaigns introducing practices for a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle, including CareForWhatYouWear, CareForAGreenerKitchen and CareForWhereYouLive. Aligned with these, the new Healthy Home Solutions campaign centers on creating a 'wellness' home environment with support from LG's latest product lineups; from sophisticated clothing care and kitchen appliances, to advanced air solutions.

The campaign leads off with an inspiring, new video that illustrates how making small changes at home can have a positive impact on personal wellbeing and the environment. Some of the effective, easy-to-adopt measures shown include cooking healthy meals using fresh, local ingredients instead of ordering greasy takeout food, preventing textile waste by refreshing garments with steam, and raising the set temperature of one's air conditioner to reduce energy consumption and help protect the planet.

To deliver the campaign's key messages along with practical, simple ideas for everyday life, LG has formed its own global influencer group - the Wellness Crew. A total of three 'crews,' each with different areas of expertise corresponding to the categories of Eat (healthy eating), Breathe (mental wellbeing) and Wear (sustainable clothing), will be sharing their expert advice using the hashtag WellnessLiving.

"The new Healthy Home Solutions campaign is part of LG's ongoing commitment to caring for consumers and the environment," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Through our Healthy Home Solution campaign series, we hope to raise awareness of how simple it can be to live more sustainably, and how important it is that we all take care of ourselves, our homes and the planet."

To learn more about LG's new campaign, please follow the link.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better, healthier, and more sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and evolving usability to deliver more benefits over time. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

