Global Electronics Council: Circular Electronics Partnership Marks Five Years With New Focus on Solutions and Implementation

Changes include a more inclusive participation model, balanced governance and an emphasis on increased industry action

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / The Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) marked its fifth anniversary this month by announcing an expanded participation model, new governance structure, and a renewed focus on scaling practical solutions to advance a circular economy for electronics.

The updates reflect a shift in the partnership's work from early-stage industry alignment to broader implementation, as companies and stakeholders increasingly look for ways to reduce electronic waste, recover valuable materials, and strengthen supply chains for critical resources.

"Five years ago, the industry needed a shared vision for circular electronics. Today, the priority is scaling the solutions we know work." said Daniel Reid, Director of CEP. "These changes position CEP to support that next phase of progress."

Under its updated model, CEP is expanding its participation model so that more stakeholders from the private and non-profit sectors have an opportunity to work directly with industry to advance circular practices. New participation tiers allow organizations of different sizes and levels of maturity to contribute, learn from peers, and help accelerate adoption of circular solutions across the electronics lifecycle.

CEP has also established a new Advisory Committee composed of leaders from both the private sector and nonprofit communities who will help guide the partnership's strategy and priorities. The new structure reflects the growing maturity of circular economy efforts across the industry and the need for broader collaboration to achieve measurable impact.

"When we launched CEP in 2021, circular electronics was often treated as an afterthought," said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union. "Five years later, this global convening platform is changing that. But in a world of finite resources that generates over 60 million tonnes of e-waste annually, CEP matters more than ever. That's why ITU remains committed to contributing our standards and policy expertise to this partnership, so that no device is designed without a plan for its next life."

The need for circular solutions continues to grow. Global markets are on track to create 120 million metric tons of e-waste annually by 2030, yet only a fraction is properly collected and recycled. In 2022, the value of materials recovered from e-waste was estimated at $28 billion, compared to a total potential value of $91 billion. Used electronics also contain critical raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements that are essential for modern technologies, making circular systems increasingly important for both environmental performance and supply-chain resilience.

As circularity becomes more widely adopted across the electronics sector, CEP's work is increasingly focused on implementation, measurement, and market alignment. Under its new stewardship with the Global Electronics Council, CEP is positioned to build on its momentum and expand opportunities for partnership to make circular electronics a global practice. Both organizations are strongly aligned on sustainable electronics and a shared commitment to scaling actionable, impactful solutions across the global value chain.

"As CEP enters its next phase, we see a growing opportunity to connect circular innovation with market demand," said Bob Mitchell, GEC's CEO. By bringing together sustainability leaders from companies, non-profits, buyers and other stakeholder groups, CEP can help normalize proven circular practices across the global electronics value chain.

About the Circular Electronics Partnership

The Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) is a global community leading the transition to a circular economy in the electronics industry. Since its inception in 2021, CEP has brought together six founding partners and over 35 leading tech companies, all working together to transform the sector.

CEP fosters cohesion and drives collective action for greater impact. Serving as a coordination platform, CEP facilitates effective collaboration across the entire electronics value chain. It leverages the strengths of each founding partner, connects existing initiatives, and aligns the sector around a shared vision and roadmap to overcome the barriers to a circular electronics industry by 2030.

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) is a nonprofit organization that accelerates the market for responsible electronics products and services. GEC manages global initiatives that help manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and policymakers advance responsible production, use, and reuse of technology. GEC is the steward of the EPEAT ecolabel, the premier global electronics ecolable.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Erik Fessler

Senior Manager, Global Communications

+1 971-380-4088

efessler@gec.org

Find more stories and multimedia from Global Electronics Council at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Global Electronics Council

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-electronics-council

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Electronics Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/circular-electronics-partnership-marks-five-years-with-new-focus-on-solutions-and-impleme-1153621