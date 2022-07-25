DFDS A/S: DFDS Expands Irish Logistics Network

INVESTOR NEWS no. 21 - 25 July 2022

To further expand and develop our European logistics offering, DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of Lucey Transport Logistics Ltd based in Dublin, Ireland.



"The acquisition of Lucey Transport Logistics greatly enhances our Irish domestic offerings, and complements our existing international solutions. We now offer more comprehensive supply chain solutions in the region underpinned by a network covering the entire island of Ireland," says Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division.

Lucey Transport Logistics Ltd

Lucey Transport Logistics is a highly efficient Irish provider of transport and logistics solutions, primarily to consumer goods companies. Door-door transports are provided for full- and part-loads as well as distribution services. The logistics solutions include warehousing, inventory management, bonded storage, and product rework and labelling.

Solutions are supported by a distribution centre in Dublin and regional warehousing facilities in key locations across Ireland and Northern Ireland totalling 38k m2. Operations also include 70 trucks and more than 400 trailers. Lucey Transport Logistics was founded in 1932 and has 240 employees. Annual revenue was DKK 240m (EUR 32m) in 2021.

Strategic fit

Lucey Transport Logistics adds domestic Irish transport and logistics capabilities that complement DFDS' existing activities in the region. These include transport and logistics solutions based in Ireland and Northern Ireland, door-door container and trailer solutions between Ireland, the Continent, and the Nordics, as well as a freight ferry route between Ireland and France (Rosslare-Dunkirk).

The acquisition strengthens DFDS' customer offering in the region, including an opportunity to offer international transports to Lucey Transport Logistics' customers. In addition, synergies are expected from mainly haulage efficiency and equipment procurement.

Transaction

The transaction is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities.

The transaction has no material impact on DFDS' outlook for 2022.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of more than

DKK 20bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

