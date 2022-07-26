Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a Sanwire Corp. subsidiary, Partners With International Urban Lifestyle Marketer Litco Entertainment to Form New Urban Music Label

Litco Entertainment, a multi-faceted urban marketing company with offices in United States, Mexico, and Brazil with everything from cannabis to extreme sports, visual arts, and BMX racers, expands their portfolio by launching an urban music label built on Intercept Music's platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment-technology innovator Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), announced today a multi-year marketing and distribution partnership agreement ("Agreement") with Litco Entertainment ("Litco"), a global leader in urban marketing.

Litco has deep connections in the music business, with relationships with artists like: OBI (reggaeton), Tjay, Grand theft auto, Offset, Lil pump, Young Thug, Gunna, Trippie Red, Lil Mosey and Lil Baby. Method Man was also on-site to open the Litco store in Los Angeles. Litco has deep roots in the Urban Music business, and recently generated over 1 million views for an Atlantic Records project.

Mr. Zach Selvin (Res) stated: "Litco is a vibe, not a business. Litco is about the underdogs having a chance to win and be on top. We want to include the community that we're in, showcase the challenges there, and give our members a platform to become more successful. With that being said, if you're an author in the neighborhood - we have a shop to let you read your book there. If you're a visual artist - we have a place to hang your paintings. If you're a musician - we will work with you to showcase your talent. Intercept Music's platform will allow us to jump-start our label so we can start immediately helping artists achieve their dreams."

"We are thrilled to team up with Res and Litco," said Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music. "Res's deep marketing expertise in the music industry will add significant value to our business. Res's philosophy is all about lifestyle, and Urban Music is one of the centerpieces."

Under the terms of the Agreement, Litco will immediately begin promoting their label through their extensive connections in the United States and Latin America. Their artists will have an opportunity to work with this unique label platform, utilizing all of the global marketing services from Intercept's toolbox, and experience worldwide distribution though InGrooves/Universal Music Group.

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, or press@interceptmusic.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Sanwire Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709772/Intercept-Music-a-Sanwire-Corp-subsidiary-Partners-With-International-Urban-Lifestyle-Marketer-Litco-Entertainment-to-Form-New-Urban-Music-Label