The novel technique consists of attaching cotton wicks immersed in the water (CWIWs) to the backside photovoltaic module. The water is supplied to cotton wicks from top to bottom by gravity which the scientists said helps the effective absorption of cotton and reduces water consumption.Researchers from the University of Miskolc in Hungary have developed a passive cooling technique for photovoltaic modules which they claim is able to lower the panels' operating temperature by up to 22%. The novel technique consists of attaching cotton wicks immersed in the water (CWIWs) to the backside of the ...

