21. Interim Report On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 18.07.2022 through 22.07.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 18.07.2022 21.000 279,3789 13.500 276,2362 34.500 19.07.2022 18.600 284,2055 13.500 274,0046 32.100 20.07.2022 21.000 283,7240 13.500 278,1567 34.500 21.07.2022 15.800 285,1702 13.500 278,7875 29.300 22.07.2022 21.000 285,9428 13.500 281,0135 34.500 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL:https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)



Woking, United Kingdom, 26.07.2022



Linde plc

