Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Canada-based non-profit organization Basis Education Foundation has unveiled its Basis Learning Centers, which aim to close the digital divide that currently pervades large parts of the majority world. The initiative focuses on the education and development of skills of underprivileged communities across the globe. The organization is committed to providing basic computer literacy and essential skills to children and young adults, particularly women who are excluded from the formal education systems in their countries. Its aim is to help them become self-sufficient to support themselves and their families by opening up promising employment opportunities.

The persisting digital divide continues to deny almost half of the global population basic education, employment opportunities, and the chance of a better life. Basis believes that an essential level of digital literacy will positively impact the lives of its learners by opening up modern-day job opportunities. Basis Learning Centers ensure that the participants are provided with the resources they need to become digitally literate. Basis understands that their learners would find it difficult to pursue their tertiary education and discover the full range of their vocational possibilities without basic computer education and skills development.

The Covid-19 pandemic reiterated the importance of online education when schools around the world were forced to close. The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations recently cautioned the general assembly regarding this issue. Basis' mission is to equip its learners with strong digital, socio-emotional, cognitive, and creative skills to step into the gap created by the pandemic.

"The experience of setting up our most recent Basis Learning Center was incredible. Many of our participants are working women, who are mostly domestic laborers in nearby households and live in one-room homes with other members of their families. When they walked in for the very first time and saw this incredible space, their whole posture changed, and they were suddenly filled with a new sense of optimism, confidence, and new possibilities in their lives. We are on a mission to transform the lives of our learners," says Christina de Jong, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Basis Education Foundation.

Basis Education Foundation is an international non-profit organization on a mission to alleviate poverty through educating and upskilling underprivileged demographics across the world. Basis comes alongside local, national, and international organizations with the infrastructure needed to bridge the digital divide.

Media Contact:

Name: Christina de Jong

Email: life@basislearning.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131842