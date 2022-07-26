The "Database of Industrial Equipment Rental and Leasing Companies in Eastern Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Database of Industrial Equipment Rental and Leasing Companies in Eastern Europe is an Excel spreadsheet containing a list of the largest 9000 Industrial Equipment Rental and Leasing Companies in Eastern Europe. Each of our company lists displays the leading companies ranked by revenue in $USm.
Each Excel file contains the following:
- Company name
- Activity description (mainly for larger companies)
- Address fields (address, zip postcode, country)
- Telephone number
- Website address
- Revenue ($USm)
- Employees
- Name and job title of up to four management contacts
Reasons to buy this list:
- To understand the leading companies in a particular industry
- To track your competitors and to understand their size
- You have a product or service you wish to sell to companies in this sector
- You are looking for comparable companies for mergers and acquisitions activity
- You are researching the market and need to understand market shares
- You need names of key management within the leading companies in a sector
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rw3pf
