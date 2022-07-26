Built using industry insights, the tool can be accessed by event organizers to easily discover and offset the potential environmental impact of any event

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) "TraceSafe" or the "Company"), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, has announced the launch of a unique carbon emissions calculator tailored for the events industry, to help neutralize the impact caused by events, conferences and sporting tournaments, across the world. The launch follows TraceSafe's recent acquisition of carbon offset marketplace- Offsety. A transparent and accessible tool for event organizers, venue owners and sport federations, the calculator will provide unique insights into key sources of emissions at an event, including the impact of individual teams and attendees. The calculator will integrate directly with a carbon offset management platform and allow customers to offset their emissions using TraceSafe's portfolio of credible carbon credits.

The calculator is built on a customized methodology that uses learnings and insights adopted from TraceSafe's global clients in international sports and events industry, including Canadian Football League (CFL), Calgary Stampede, Hockey Canada, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), among others.

As the window to limit the impact of climate change gets smaller, organizations everywhere are being compelled to take action. Increasingly larger event and sporting federations have recognized the importance of organizing carbon neutral events and have made commitments in this direction, including NHL, FIFA, Formula 1, and International Olympics Committee. Notably, The Paris 2024 Olympics has an ambitious target: becoming "the Greenest Games Ever". However, the first step to low or no carbon events is an accurate measurement of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions. TraceSafe's tool has been designed to get this data in the simplest and fastest way possible, to get organizations on the journey to net zero.

"The race to net zero is on and it is only a matter of time when commitments to carbon neutral events will be non negotiable. It can be an overwhelming experience if you are a small to mid- size organization trying to reduce your event's carbon footprint. Our experience with some of the largest sporting federations, hospitality and event organizers has uniquely positioned us to create this tool for anyone looking to get started on their journey toward carbon neutral events," said Wayne Lloyd, CEO-TraceSafe. "We are excited to offer this tool as part of our long term strategy to support all areas of decarbonization for companies of all scales. From measurement to mitigation to offset and reporting, we will be a one-stop solution for the sustainable businesses of the future."

The calculator is available free of cost on tracesafe.io/calculator. After calculating the carbon footprint of an event, organizers can offset their emissions by investing in TraceSafe's curated high quality offset projects across the world.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company's hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe's solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

Mark Leung, CFO

+1 (778) 655-4242

mark@tracesafe.io

