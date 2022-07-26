

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting second-quarter results on Tuesday, Centene Corporation (CNC) increased 2022 full-year adjusted EPS guidance by another $0.05, to a range of $5.60 to $5.75, reflecting a $0.20 cumulative increase above the company's April guidance. The company projects full year 2022 total revenues in a range of $141.6 billion to $143.6 billion.



Second quarter adjusted EPS increased to $1.77 from $1.25, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



GAAP net loss was $172 million compared to a loss of $535 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.29 compared to a loss of $0.92.



For the second quarter of 2022, total revenues increased 16% to $35.9 billion from $31.0 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $35.55 billion in revenue.



