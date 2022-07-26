

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $210.59 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $165.42 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $551.81 million from $498.18 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $210.59 Mln. vs. $165.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.59 vs. $1.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q2): $551.81 Mln vs. $498.18 Mln last year.



