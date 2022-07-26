Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Josh Disbrow and Chief Financial Officer Mark Oki will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference being held August 8-11, 2022 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings throughout Tuesday, August 9th and Wednesday, August 10th and will present a corporate overview at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10th.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the investor section of Aytu BioPharma's website. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products, and a growing therapeutics pipeline focused on treating rare, pediatric-onset disorders. The company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu is also building a therapeutic pipeline, which includes AR101 (enzastaurin), a PKCβ inhibitor in development for the treatment of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS). VEDS is a rare genetic disease typically diagnosed in childhood resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan, and for which there are no currently approved treatments. AR101 has received Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission. Aytu is also researching and advancing the development of the Healight ultraviolet light A (UVA) endotracheal catheter, a patented, investigational medical device with potential application in the treatment of severe, difficult-to-treat respiratory infections. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contact for Investors:

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc

moki@aytubio.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709708/Aytu-BioPharma-to-Participate-in-the-Canaccord-Genuity-42nd-Annual-Growth-Conference