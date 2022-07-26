Former Commander of the UK's Joint Forces Command will Provide Strategic Guidance for Emerging Leader in Isolation-based Security Technology

Conceal, the leader in Zero Trust isolation technology, today announced that General Sir Chris Deverell, the former Commander of the UK's Joint Forces Command, has joined its board of advisors.

"With the growing sophistication of cyber attack techniques used by criminal and nation state actors, organizations need defensive technology that not only detects and defends against threats but also makes them harder to target," said General Sir Chris Deverell. "Conceal's isolation-based approach to securing end users as well as a company's infrastructure is one of the most advanced security technologies I've seen in recent years."

"General Sir Chris Deverell is one of the world's most respected military leaders, and a tremendous addition to our advisory board," said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. "We are honored that he will provide strategic advice to help us meet the needs of the world's largest government and corporate entities that want to implement a zero trust approach to security."

Prior to being appointed General in April 2016 and assuming Command of the UK's Joint Forces, Sir Chris Deverell served as Director General Logistics Support and Equipment in Headquarters Land Forces, Director Materiel Strategy for Defence Equipment and Support and Chief of Materiel (Land) and Quartermaster General. In 2019, he founded an Innovation, Strategy and Leadership Consultancy, called Deverell Innovation Ventures, he is also a Mentor for the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) at Saïd Business School, an External Member of the Council of the University of Oxford, and was a member of the Commission for Smart Government in 2020.

General Sir Chris Deverell joins current members of the Conceal Board of Advisors: Chairman Admiral Michael Rogers, former head of the U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, Chris Miller retired United States Army Special Forces colonel who served as acting United States secretary of defense, Jenny Menna, member FS-ISAC Board of Directors, Rob Truesdell, VP Products at Pangea, Mike Aiello, CTO at Secureworks and a former Google cybersecurity executive, Alissa Knight, award winning director and former hacker, and Joel Yonts, Chief Research Officer for Malicious Streams.

About Conceal

Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform uses Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Conceal is used by Fortune 500 and government organizations globally to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure, anonymous and isolated from attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

