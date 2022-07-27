Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Assuras is an emerging management consulting firm that provides business and technology solutions which has recently partnered with the non-profit A Voice From Prison for prisoners' educational purposes. Assuras offers its services to solve challenging business problems with durable solutions. The company is globally known as a management consulting firm, business practice efficiency leader, and technology solutions provider.

In the recent development, based on prevalent criminal justice reform issues, Assuras has partnered with the non-profit organization A Voice From Prison to provide a possible better future and prisoner's education, as well as to help decrease the prevalent ratio of recidivism in the United States.





Assuras

"A Voice From Prison" is a non-profit organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and constitutional rights, providing education and training for recently released prisoners returning to society. In this partnership, Assuras - a global management consulting firm, is providing the education materials and assessments, which have been developed at no cost for previously released prisoners within the United States.



A Voice from Prison



To apply, a prisoner must reach out to A Voice From Prison via their website, which is doing the enrollments following verification of their incarceration. The time a previously incarcerated individual has to access the training online will be for 12 months.

Many of the programs which have been developed include popular business certification preparation and education for topics such as Project Management or Lean Six Sigma. An inmate could then receive certification to prepare them for potential opportunities in the marketplace. Two major series are currently being developed for inmates: an Entrepreneurship series for those interested in starting a business, and a Professional/Personal Development series focusing on growth and mindset.

Those who are interested in learning more about either organization or those who want to avail the exclusive management services of Assuras, visit the following links:

Assuras | A Voice from Prison

