Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Tahltan Central Government (TCG), covering the Company's 100% owned Latham Copper-Gold Project located within the Golden Triangle region and Tahltan Territory of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Agreement facilitates collaborative and efficient engagement regarding all aspects of the exploration programs on the Latham Project and will ensure meaningful participation as well as associated economic benefits for the TCG. The terms provide for ongoing discussions and build upon an earlier Communications and Engagement agreement signed by the Company and TCG on January 5, 2022.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO commented, "This agreement continues to demonstrate Torr's fundamental commitment to developing a strong and collaborative relationship with the Tahltan Nation. We are very pleased to have made this progress in ensuring Tahltan interests are addressed in good faith and look forward to the shared benefits this agreement will bring as we continue exploration on the Latham Project."

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

