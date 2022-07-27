Key Developments:
- Commenced common stock repurchases in the quarter of approximately 1.8 million shares for $190 million; total cash returned to shareholders in the quarter amounted to $306 million including dividends
- Announced two new discoveries at Seabob and Kiru-Kiru on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana; adds to the previous gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the Block of approximately 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
- The Liza Unity and Liza Destiny floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) on the Stabroek Block have reached their combined production capacity of more than 360,000 gross barrels of oil per day (bopd)
Second Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:
- Net income was $667 million, or $2.15 per common share, compared with a net loss of $73 million, or $0.24 per common share, in the second quarter of 2021; Adjusted net income1 in the second quarter of 2021 was $74 million, or $0.24 per common share
- Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 303,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd); Bakken net production was 140,000 boepd
- E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $622 million compared with $429 million in the prior-year quarter
- Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $2.16 billion at June 30, 2022
2022 Updated Guidance:
- Net production, excluding Libya, is forecast to be in the range of 330,000 boepd to 335,000 boepd in the third quarter, in the range of 365,000 boepd to 370,000 boepd in the fourth quarter, and approximately 320,000 boepd for the full year
- Bakken net production is forecast to be in the range of 155,000 boepd to 160,000 boepd in the third quarter, in the range of 160,000 boepd to 165,000 boepd in the fourth quarter, and in the range of 150,000 boepd to 155,000 boepd for the full year
- Full year E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be approximately $2.7 billion; a fourth rig was added in the Bakken in July
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $667 million, or $2.15 per common share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a net loss of $73 million, or $0.24 per common share, in the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation had net income of $74 million, or $0.24 per common share, in the second quarter of 2021.The improvement in after-tax earnings compared with the prior-year quarter adjusted results was primarily due to higher realized selling prices in the second quarter of 2022.
|1.
"Adjusted net income (loss)" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 6 and 8.
"In a world that needs reliable, low cost oil and gas resources now and for decades to come, Hess offers a highly differentiated value proposition," CEO John Hess said. "As our portfolio becomes increasingly free cash flow positive, we will continue both to invest to grow our company's intrinsic value and to return capital to our shareholders through further dividend increases and share repurchases."
After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
723
(25)
1,183
283
Midstream
65
76
137
151
Corporate, Interest and Other
(121)
(124)
(236)
(255)
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
667
(73)
1,084
179
Net income (loss) per common share (diluted)
2.15
(0.24)
3.49
0.58
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
723
122
1,183
430
Midstream
65
76
137
151
Corporate, Interest and Other
(121)
(124)
(249)
(255)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
667
74
1,071
326
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (diluted)
2.15
0.24
3.45
1.06
Weighted average number of shares (diluted)
310.9
307.5
310.6
308.7
Exploration and Production:
E&P net income was $723 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a net loss of $25 million in the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, E&P second quarter 2021 net income was $122 million. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $99.16 per barrel in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $59.79 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the second quarter of 2022 was $40.92 per barrel, compared with $23.12 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $6.45 per mcf, compared with $4.05 per mcf in the second quarter of 2021.
Net production, excluding Libya, was 303,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 307,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021, or 302,000 boepd proforma for assets sold.
Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $13.90 per boe (excluding Libya: $14.56 per boe) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $11.63 per boe (excluding Libya: $12.16 per boe) in the prior-year quarter. The increase in cash operating costs in the second quarter of this year, compared with the second quarter of last year, reflects higher production and severance taxes in North Dakota due to higher realized selling prices, and higher workover activity in North Dakota and the Gulf of Mexico.
Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022:
Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 140,000 boepd, which remained within our guidance range for the second quarter, reflecting unplanned production shut-ins caused by severe weather in April and May. Net production in the second quarter of 2021 was 159,000 boepd. During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation operated three rigs and drilled 20 wells, completed 19 wells, and brought 19 new wells online. In July, the Corporation added a fourth drilling rig.
Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 29,000 boepd, compared with 52,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to field decline and unplanned downtime at the Stampede and Penn State fields.
Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess 30%), net production totaled 67,000 bopd in the second quarter of 2022 compared with 26,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter. Production from the Liza Destiny FPSO reached its new production capacity of more than 140,000 gross bopd in the second quarter of 2022 following the completion of production optimization work initiated in March. Net production from the Liza Unity FPSO, which commenced in February, was 35,000 bopd in the second quarter of 2022, and reached its production capacity of 220,000 gross bopd in July. In the second quarter, we sold 6 one-million barrel cargos of crude oil from Guyana compared with 2 one-million barrel cargos in the prior year quarter.
Net production guidance for Guyana for the full year 2022 is expected to be approximately 75,000 bopd, which includes approximately 6,000 bopd of tax barrels. Net production guidance for the third quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of 90,000 bopd to 95,000 bopd, which includes approximately 7,000 bopd of tax barrels. There were no tax barrels in the first or second quarters.
The third development, Payara, will utilize the Prosperity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, with first production expected in late 2023. The fourth development, Yellowtail, was sanctioned in April and will utilize the ONE GUYANA FPSO with an expected capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd, with first production expected in 2025.
Two new discoveries were announced at Seabob and Kiru-Kiru, which add to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the Stabroek Block of approximately 11 billion boe. The Seabob-1 well encountered 131 feet of high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. The well was drilled in 4,660 feet of water and is located approximately 12 miles southeast of the Yellowtail Field. Drilling operations at Kiru-Kiru are ongoing. The Kiru-Kiru-1 well has thus far encountered 98 feet of high quality hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs. The well is being drilled in 5,760 feet of water and is located approximately 3 miles southeast of the Cataback-1 discovery.
Southeast Asia (Offshore): Net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 67,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2022 compared with 66,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.
Midstream:
The Midstream segment had net income of $65 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $76 million in the prior-year quarter.
Corporate, Interest and Other:
After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $121 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $124 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:
E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $622 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $429 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher drilling and development activities in the Bakken, Gulf of Mexico, Guyana, and Malaysia and JDA. Midstream capital expenditures were $72 million in the second quarter of 2022, up from $47 million in the prior-year quarter.
Liquidity:
Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.16 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $5.61 billion at June 30, 2022. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $3 million and total debt of $2.9 billion at June 30, 2022. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 37.9% at June 30, 2022 and 42.3% at December 31, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,509 million in the second quarter of 2022, up from $785 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities2 was $1,463 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $659 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher realized selling prices. Changes in operating assets and liabilities increased cash flow from operating activities by $46 million during the second quarter of 2022 and increased cash flow from operating activities by $126 million during the prior-year quarter.
The Corporation commenced common stock repurchases in the second quarter with the purchase of approximately 1.8 million shares for $190 million under the Corporation's existing $650 million board authorized stock repurchase program. The Corporation intends to utilize the remaining amount under the stock repurchase program by the end of this year. Total cash returned to shareholders in the second quarter amounted to $306 million including dividends.
In April 2022, the Corporation received net proceeds of $346 million from the public offering of approximately 5.1 million Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Class A shares held by the Corporation and the repurchase by Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco) of approximately 6.8 million HESM Opco Class B units held by the Corporation. The repurchase of approximately 6.8 million HESM Opco Class B units was financed by the issuance of $400 million of 5.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030 by HESM Opco. After giving effect to the above transactions, the Corporation owns approximately 41% of HESM on a consolidated basis.
In July 2022, the Corporation replaced its $3.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring in May 2024 with a new $3.25 billion revolving credit facility maturing in July 2027. In July 2022, HESM Opco extended the maturity of its $1.4 billion credit facilities, consisting of a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility and a fully drawn $400 million term loan, through July 2027. Borrowings under both revolving credit facilities, including the fully drawn five-year term loan, will bear interest based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus an applicable margin.
|2.
"Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 7 and 8.
Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:
The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Exploration and Production
(147)
(147)
Midstream
Corporate, Interest and Other
13
Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
(147)
13
(147)
Second Quarter 2021: E&P results included a charge of $147 million ($147 million after income taxes) in connection with abandonment obligations in the West Delta 79/86 field in the Gulf of Mexico. These abandonment obligations were assigned to the Corporation as a former owner after they were discharged from Fieldwood Energy LLC (Fieldwood) as part of Fieldwood's approved bankruptcy plan.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures:
The following table reconciles reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income (loss):
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
667
(73)
1,084
179
Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
(147)
13
(147)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
667
74
1,071
326
The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
1,463
659
2,415
1,474
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
46
126
(1,062)
(98)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,509
785
1,353
1,376
Hess Corporation will review second quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast at 10 a.m. today (EDT). For details about the event, refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.hess.com
Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects; and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry.
Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including as a result of COVID-19; reduced demand for our products, including due to COVID-19, perceptions regarding the oil and gas industry, competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring, fracking bans as well as restrictions on oil and gas leases; operational changes and expenditures due to climate change and sustainability related initiatives; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks, health measures related to COVID-19, or climate change; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control and exposure to decommissioning liabilities for divested assets in the event the current or future owners are unable to perform; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of limitations on investment in oil and gas activities or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from environmental obligations and litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of Hess Midstream LP; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP financial measures
The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income (loss)" presented in this release is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss), and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.
Cautionary Note to Investors
We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation's Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Second
Quarter
2022
Second
Quarter
2021
First
Quarter
2022
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
2,955
1,579
2,313
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
3
22
Other, net
30
19
36
Total revenues and non-operating income
2,988
1,598
2,371
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas
843
322
682
Operating costs and expenses
356
315
313
Production and severance taxes
67
44
61
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
33
48
43
General and administrative expenses
95
84
110
Interest expense
121
118
123
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
391
385
337
Impairment and other
147
Total costs and expenses
1,906
1,463
1,669
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,082
135
702
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
328
122
197
Net income (loss)
754
13
505
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
87
86
88
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
667
(73)
417
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
5,268
3,477
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
25
Other, net
66
40
Total revenues and non-operating income
5,359
3,517
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas
1,525
840
Operating costs and expenses
669
580
Production and severance taxes
128
81
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
76
81
General and administrative expenses
205
178
Interest expense
244
235
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
728
781
Impairment and other
147
Total costs and expenses
3,575
2,923
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,784
594
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
525
245
Net income (loss)
1,259
349
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
175
170
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
1,084
179
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Balance Sheet Information
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,159
2,713
Other current assets
1,810
1,633
Property, plant and equipment net
14,818
14,182
Operating lease right-of-use assets net
446
352
Finance lease right-of-use assets net
136
144
Other long-term assets
1,811
1,491
Total assets
21,180
20,515
Liabilities and equity
Current maturities of long-term debt
517
Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations
114
89
Other current liabilities
2,241
2,458
Long-term debt
8,332
7,941
Long-term operating lease obligations
457
394
Long-term finance lease obligations
190
200
Other long-term liabilities
2,088
1,890
Total equity excluding other comprehensive income (loss)
7,621
6,706
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(485)
(406)
Noncontrolling interests
622
726
Total liabilities and equity
21,180
20,515
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Total Debt
Hess Corporation
5,395
5,894
Midstream (a)
2,937
2,564
Hess Consolidated
8,332
8,458
(a) Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a)
Hess Consolidated
52.4
55.3
Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants
37.9
42.3
(a) Includes finance lease obligations.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Expense
Gross interest expense Hess Corporation
86
95
178
189
Less: Capitalized interest Hess Corporation
(3)
(3)
Interest expense Hess Corporation
83
95
175
189
Interest expense Midstream (a)
38
23
69
46
Interest expense Hess Consolidated
121
118
244
235
(a) Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.
|HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Second
Quarter
2022
Second
Quarter
2021
First
Quarter
2022
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
754
13
505
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(3)
(22)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
391
385
337
Impairment and other
147
Exploratory dry hole costs
9
Exploration lease and other impairment
4
6
6
Pension settlement loss
2
3
Stock compensation expense
16
19
33
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
163
64
55
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
136
13
38
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
1,463
659
952
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
46
126
(1,108)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,509
785
(156)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(607)
(329)
(491)
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(56)
(26)
(55)
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
4
297
24
Other, net
(2)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(659)
(60)
(522)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
(14)
(65)
1
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
400
Repayments
(5)
(2)
(505)
Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP
146
Employee stock options exercised
7
63
33
Payments on finance lease obligations
(2)
(2)
(2)
Common stock acquired and retired
(190)
Cash dividends paid
(116)
(77)
(119)
Noncontrolling interests, net
(277)
(70)
(74)
Other, net
(10)
(8)
1
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(61)
(161)
(665)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
789
564
(1,343)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
1,370
1,866
2,713
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
2,159
2,430
1,370
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(665)
(443)
(580)
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
2
88
34
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(663)
(355)
(546)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
1,259
349
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(25)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
728
781
Impairment and other
147
Exploratory dry hole costs
9
Exploration lease and other impairment
10
10
Pension settlement loss
2
4
Stock compensation expense
49
44
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
218
88
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
174
42
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
2,415
1,474
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(1,062)
(98)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,353
1,376
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(1,098)
(687)
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(111)
(53)
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
28
297
Other, net
(2)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,181)
(445)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
(13)
(75)
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
400
Repayments
(510)
(5)
Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP
146
70
Employee stock options exercised
40
75
Payments on finance lease obligations
(4)
(4)
Common stock acquired and retired
(190)
Cash dividends paid
(235)
(157)
Noncontrolling interests, net
(351)
(137)
Other, net
(9)
(7)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(726)
(240)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(554)
691
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
2,713
1,739
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
2,159
2,430
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(1,245)
(746)
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
36
6
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,209)
(740)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Second
Quarter
2022
Second
Quarter
2021
First
Quarter
2022
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
United States
North Dakota
188
112
135
Offshore and Other
72
25
56
Total United States
260
137
191
Guyana
286
250
319
Malaysia and JDA
66
36
59
Other
10
6
11
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
622
429
580
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
29
33
37
Midstream Capital expenditures
72
47
37
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
United States
North Dakota
323
200
Offshore and Other
128
56
Total United States
451
256
Guyana
605
422
Malaysia and JDA
125
49
Other
21
11
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
1,202
738
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
66
62
Midstream Capital expenditures
109
70
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Second Quarter 2022
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,860
1,095
2,955
Other, net
25
1
26
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,885
1,096
2,981
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
827
31
858
Operating costs and expenses
175
116
291
Production and severance taxes
65
2
67
Midstream tariffs
296
296
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
24
9
33
General and administrative expenses
40
7
47
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
192
153
345
Total costs and expenses
1,619
318
1,937
Results of operations before income taxes
266
778
1,044
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
321
321
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
266
(b)
457
(c)
723
Second Quarter 2021
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,088
491
1,579
Other, net
11
3
14
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,099
494
1,593
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
335
8
343
Operating costs and expenses
158
96
254
Production and severance taxes
42
2
44
Midstream tariffs
270
270
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
26
22
48
General and administrative expenses
41
8
49
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
260
84
344
Impairment and other
147
147
Total costs and expenses
1,279
220
1,499
Results of operations before income taxes
(180)
274
94
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
119
119
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(180)
(d)
155
(e)
(25)
(a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $99 million (noncash premium amortization: $99 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $64 million (noncash premium amortization: $64 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
(d) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $51 million (noncash premium amortization: $51 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
(e) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $13 million (noncash premium amortization: $13 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
First Quarter 2022
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,704
609
2,313
Other, net
27
6
33
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,731
615
2,346
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
701
2
703
Operating costs and expenses
144
107
251
Production and severance taxes
58
3
61
Midstream tariffs
287
287
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
32
11
43
General and administrative expenses
49
8
57
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
195
97
292
Total costs and expenses
1,466
228
1,694
Results of operations before income taxes
265
387
652
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
192
192
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
265
(b)
195
(c)
460
(a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $57 million (noncash premium amortization: $34 million; cash settlement: $23 million).
(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $35 million (noncash premium amortization: $21 million; cash settlement: $14 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
3,564
1,704
5,268
Other, net
52
7
59
Total revenues and non-operating income
3,616
1,711
5,327
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
1,528
33
1,561
Operating costs and expenses
319
223
542
Production and severance taxes
123
5
128
Midstream tariffs
583
583
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
56
20
76
General and administrative expenses
89
15
104
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
387
250
637
Total costs and expenses
3,085
546
3,631
Results of operations before income taxes
531
1,165
1,696
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
513
513
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
531
(b)
652
(c)
1,183
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
2,486
991
3,477
Other, net
23
7
30
Total revenues and non-operating income
2,509
998
3,507
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
855
30
885
Operating costs and expenses
293
169
462
Production and severance taxes
78
3
81
Midstream tariffs
532
532
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
56
25
81
General and administrative expenses
83
15
98
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
528
171
699
Impairment and other
147
147
Total costs and expenses
2,572
413
2,985
Results of operations before income taxes
(63)
585
522
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
239
239
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(63)
(d)
346
(e)
283
(a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $156 million (noncash premium amortization: $133 million; cash settlement: $23 million).
(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $99 million (noncash premium amortization: $85 million; cash settlement: $14 million).
(d) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $90 million (noncash premium amortization: $90 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
(e) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $21 million (noncash premium amortization: $21 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Second
Quarter
2022
Second
Quarter
2021
First
Quarter
2022
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota
68
79
77
Offshore
20
33
22
Total United States
88
112
99
Guyana
67
26
30
Malaysia and JDA
4
4
3
Other (a)
17
24
19
Total
176
166
151
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota
47
52
49
Offshore
2
5
1
Total United States
49
57
50
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota
147
167
158
Offshore
41
85
43
Total United States
188
252
201
Malaysia and JDA
381
371
364
Other (a)
11
9
12
Total
580
632
577
Barrels of oil equivalent
322
328
297
(a) Other includes production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark, which were sold in the third quarter of 2021. Libya net production was 19,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2022, 21,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021 and 21,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2022. Denmark net production was 4,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota
73
82
Offshore
20
34
Total United States
93
116
Guyana
49
29
Malaysia and JDA
3
4
Other (a)
18
23
Total
163
172
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota
48
50
Offshore
2
5
Total United States
50
55
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota
152
159
Offshore
41
90
Total United States
193
249
Malaysia and JDA
373
366
Other (a)
12
10
Total
578
625
Barrels of oil equivalent
309
331
(a) Other includes production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark, which were sold in the third quarter of 2021. Libya net production was 20,000 boepd in the first six months of 2022 and 20,000 boepd in the first six months of 2021. Denmark net production was 5,000 boepd in the first six months of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Second
Quarter
2022
Second
Quarter
2021
First
Quarter
2022
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
173
157
140
Natural gas liquids barrels
46
57
50
Natural gas mcf
580
632
577
Barrels of oil equivalent
316
319
286
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
15,763
14,293
12,580
Natural gas liquids barrels
4,180
5,142
4,539
Natural gas mcf
52,811
57,557
51,898
Barrels of oil equivalent
28,745
29,028
25,769
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
157
192
Natural gas liquids barrels
48
55
Natural gas mcf
578
625
Barrels of oil equivalent
301
351
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels (b)
28,343
34,688
Natural gas liquids barrels
8,719
9,944
Natural gas mcf
104,709
113,070
Barrels of oil equivalent
54,514
63,477
(a) Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.
(b) Sales volumes for the first six months of 2021 include 4.2 million barrels of crude oil that were stored on very large crude carriers (VLCC) at December 31, 2020 and sold in the first quarter of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Second
Quarter
2022
Second
Quarter
2021
First
Quarter
2022
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
North Dakota
93.60
56.75
84.77
Offshore
95.22
59.33
85.17
Total United States
93.96
57.52
84.85
Guyana
104.19
65.63
90.90
Malaysia and JDA
106.21
65.88
89.27
Other (a)
105.21
64.16
90.91
Worldwide
99.16
59.79
86.75
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
North Dakota
106.01
61.88
91.55
Offshore
107.58
64.42
91.52
Total United States
106.37
62.63
91.54
Guyana
112.57
68.44
99.76
Malaysia and JDA
106.21
65.88
89.27
Other (a)
114.93
68.08
101.04
Worldwide
109.51
64.27
94.04
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
North Dakota
40.96
23.23
39.88
Offshore
39.88
21.84
37.48
Worldwide
40.92
23.12
39.79
Natural gas per mcf
United States
North Dakota
6.89
2.40
4.32
Offshore
7.63
2.35
4.46
Total United States
7.06
2.38
4.35
Malaysia and JDA
6.18
5.22
5.81
Other (a)
5.36
2.96
4.79
Worldwide
6.45
4.05
5.28
(a) Other includes prices related to production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark, which were sold in the third quarter of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
North Dakota (a)
88.98
49.35
Offshore
90.21
55.99
Total United States
89.25
51.00
Guyana
100.55
62.48
Malaysia and JDA
97.73
64.69
Other (b)
98.14
60.94
Worldwide
93.65
54.04
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
North Dakota (a)
98.46
52.91
Offshore
99.58
60.24
Total United States
98.70
54.73
Guyana
109.06
64.48
Malaysia and JDA
97.73
64.69
Other (b)
108.06
63.88
Worldwide
102.65
57.36
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
North Dakota
40.40
26.65
Offshore
38.68
21.55
Worldwide
40.33
26.20
Natural gas per mcf
United States
North Dakota
5.57
4.06
Offshore
6.02
2.66
Total United States
5.67
3.56
Malaysia and JDA
6.00
5.13
Other (b)
5.07
2.82
Worldwide
5.87
4.47
(a) Excluding the two VLCC cargo sales totaling 4.2 million barrels sold in the first quarter of 2021, the North Dakota crude oil price excluding hedging was $57.39 per barrel and $53.08 per barrel including hedging.
(b) Other includes prices related to production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark, which were sold in the third quarter of 2021.
The following is a summary of the Corporation's outstanding commodity hedging program for the remainder of calendar 2022:
WTI
Brent
Barrels of oil per day
90,000
60,000
Average monthly floor price
$60
$65
