Affluence Corporation: Corsight AI Partners with OneMind Technologies to Enhance Security in Smart Cities

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies announced today a partnership between its OneMind Technologies wholly owned subsidiary and Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition solutions provider that codifies privacy requirements and is un-matched in its speed and accuracy, to support the development of safe smart cities across the globe.

Recently recognized by NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) as a leading provider for proactively reducing bias, Corsight AI delivers Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) that allows for ethical and accurate biometric detection, prioritizes data privacy and significantly reduces the chance of false positives. Its advanced AI-powered solution is set to integrate with OneMind hypervisors, which provide operators with a holistic picture of real-time smart city performance, to boost security in smart environments and expedite incident remediation.

With the global smart city market value predicted to surge by 2030, these connected environments and the technologies that power them have been found to be able to reduce crime by 30% - 40%. The partnership between OneMind and Corsight AI is an example of how IoT integrations can support police forces with increased intelligence to identify and fight criminal behavior and protect the community. OneMind's recently launched Hypervisor SVI, for example, integrates License Plate Recognition, Vehicle Registration and Corsight's Facial Recognition solutions to support police departments in response to carjackings.

"We are excited to be partnering with Corsight," comments Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies. "Our partnership adds great value to the offers of both companies. Our goal is to make OneMind Technologies the industry standard for Hypervisors for Smart Cities providing real time performance management. This collaboration will enhance the capabilities of both companies and add security solutions to our platform to broaden our reach."

Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight AI, adds "The partnership with OneMind is an exciting step towards creating safer connected environments in which AI-powered technology can be used as a force for good. Corsight AI is unparalleled for its speed and accuracy, but also in terms of privacy and ethical standards. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with this dynamic organization and working together to ensure the safety and security across smart industries."

For more information on Corsight AI or OneMind Technologies, visit their websites.

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a game-changing solution with unrivaled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more. Corsight AI has recently been named 'SME of the Year' at the prestigious 2021 British Security Awards. This follows their award win at the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards, as they won gold in the "Best Facial Recognition System" category in 2021.

Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and UK. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation, is a specialist in hypervisors for smart cities and smart industries. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at +1 720-295-6409.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709944/Corsight-AI-Partners-with-OneMind-Technologies-to-Enhance-Security-in-Smart-Cities